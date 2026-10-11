Technology News
English Edition

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best ANC Headphones Under Rs 10,000

The deals cover options from Sennheiser, JBL, Sony, Skullcandy and Noise, with prices starting at Rs. 3,499.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 11 October 2026 13:22 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best ANC Headphones Under Rs 10,000

Sony WH-CH720N (pictured) offers ANC and up to 35 hours of battery life

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Sennheiser Accentum Wireless costs Rs. 9,990 during the sale
  • Eligible buyers can claim additional bank discounts and cashback
  • Select headphones support multipoint connectivity
Advertisement

Since Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2026 sale began on October 8, we've been rounding up deals across electronics to help you find the right products at lower prices. This time, we're looking at wireless headphones with active noise cancellation (ANC) that cost less than Rs. 10,000. The list includes five models from JBL, Sony, Sennheiser, Skullcandy and Noise, with prices starting at Rs. 3,499. Alongside ANC, you can get features like multipoint connectivity and up to 80 hours of battery life. Here's a look at their sale prices and what each pair brings to the table.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best ANC Headphone Deals Under Rs. 10,000

Sennheiser's Accentum Wireless is the most expensive option on this list, but it still comes in under Rs. 10,000 at Rs. 9,990, down from its MRP of Rs. 14,990. It offers hybrid active noise cancellation (ANC) and up to 50 hours of battery life, with a 10-minute charge claimed to deliver five hours of playback.

You can also get the JBL Live 770NC, with ANC, multipoint connectivity and up to 65 hours of playback time, for Rs. 7,599, against its MRP of Rs. 14,999. Meanwhile, the Sony WH-CH720N, claiming to offer up to 35 hours of battery life alongside ANC support, is available for Rs. 6,989 during the sale, down from its MRP of Rs. 14,990.

If you have a tighter budget, the Skullcandy Hesh ANC is now available for Rs. 5,999, compared with its MRP of Rs. 29,999. It comes with active noise cancellation, 40mm drivers and a foldable design, and is rated to last up to 22 hours on a single charge.

You can also consider the Noise Airwave Max 5, with dual-device pairing and a claimed battery life of up to 80 hours, which costs Rs. 3,499 during the sale, down from its MRP of Rs. 5,999. Eligible buyers can also make use of additional bank discounts and cashback offers on select headphones to bring the final price down further.

Best ANC Headphone Deals Under Rs. 10,000 During Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026

Product MRP Current Sale Price Amazon Link
Sennheiser Accentum Wireless Rs. 14,990 Rs. 9,990 Buy Now
JBL Live 770NC Rs. 14,999 Rs. 7,599 Buy Now
Sony WH-CH720N Rs. 14,990 Rs. 6,989 Buy Now
Skullcandy Hesh ANC Rs. 29,999 Rs. 5,999 Buy Now
Noise Airwave Max 5 Rs. 5,999 Rs. 3,499 Buy Now
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Sony WH-CH720N Wireless Headphones

Sony WH-CH720N Wireless Headphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Lightweight, comfortable fit
  • Clean sound, spacious soundstage
  • Good app and features
  • Decent ANC for the price
  • Excellent battery life
  • Bad
  • No advanced Bluetooth codec support
  • Sound is dull at low volumes
Read detailed Sony WH-CH720N Wireless Headphones review
Headphone Type Over-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity Wireless
Type Headphones
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026, Amazon, Sennheiser ACCENTUM Wireless, JBL Live 770NC, Sony WH-CH720N, Skullcandy Hesh ANC, Noise Airwave Max 5
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best OLED TV Deals

Related Stories

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best ANC Headphones Under Rs 10,000
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Home Appliance Deals
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Top-Loading Washing Machine Deals
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Premium Refrigerator Deals
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Home Appliance Deals Like Washing Machines, Refrigerators and More
  3. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Air Purifier Deals From Mijia by Xiaomi, Philips and More
  4. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best ANC Headphones Under Rs 10,000
  5. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Top-Loading Washing Machine Deals
  6. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best OLED TV Deals
  7. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026: Best Deals on Vivo and iQOO Smartphones
  8. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Laptops Under Rs. 75,000
  9. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best 43-inch Smart TV Deals
  10. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026: Best Deals on Gaming Smartphones
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »