Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best ANC Headphones Under Rs 10,000

Since Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2026 sale began on October 8, we've been rounding up deals across electronics to help you find the right products at lower prices. This time, we're looking at wireless headphones with active noise cancellation (ANC) that cost less than Rs. 10,000. The list includes five models from JBL, Sony, Sennheiser, Skullcandy and Noise, with prices starting at Rs. 3,499. Alongside ANC, you can get features like multipoint connectivity and up to 80 hours of battery life. Here's a look at their sale prices and what each pair brings to the table.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best ANC Headphone Deals Under Rs. 10,000

Sennheiser's Accentum Wireless is the most expensive option on this list, but it still comes in under Rs. 10,000 at Rs. 9,990, down from its MRP of Rs. 14,990. It offers hybrid active noise cancellation (ANC) and up to 50 hours of battery life, with a 10-minute charge claimed to deliver five hours of playback.

You can also get the JBL Live 770NC, with ANC, multipoint connectivity and up to 65 hours of playback time, for Rs. 7,599, against its MRP of Rs. 14,999. Meanwhile, the Sony WH-CH720N, claiming to offer up to 35 hours of battery life alongside ANC support, is available for Rs. 6,989 during the sale, down from its MRP of Rs. 14,990.

If you have a tighter budget, the Skullcandy Hesh ANC is now available for Rs. 5,999, compared with its MRP of Rs. 29,999. It comes with active noise cancellation, 40mm drivers and a foldable design, and is rated to last up to 22 hours on a single charge.

You can also consider the Noise Airwave Max 5, with dual-device pairing and a claimed battery life of up to 80 hours, which costs Rs. 3,499 during the sale, down from its MRP of Rs. 5,999. Eligible buyers can also make use of additional bank discounts and cashback offers on select headphones to bring the final price down further.

Best ANC Headphone Deals Under Rs. 10,000 During Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026

Product MRP Current Sale Price Amazon Link Sennheiser Accentum Wireless Rs. 14,990 Rs. 9,990 Buy Now JBL Live 770NC Rs. 14,999 Rs. 7,599 Buy Now Sony WH-CH720N Rs. 14,990 Rs. 6,989 Buy Now Skullcandy Hesh ANC Rs. 29,999 Rs. 5,999 Buy Now Noise Airwave Max 5 Rs. 5,999 Rs. 3,499 Buy Now

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.