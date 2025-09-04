Technology News
From AirTag 2 to Apple Vision Pro 2, Five Products Unlikely to Debut at Apple’s ‘Awe Dropping’ Event

Here are five Apple products that we don’t expect to see at Apple’s ‘Awe Dropping’ event on September 9.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 4 September 2025 09:52 IST
Apple is unlikely to launch the HomePod mini 2 at its September 9 event

Highlights
  • Apple’s smart home hub with HomeOS is unlikely to be unveiled
  • The iPhone 17e may not arrive until early 2026
  • Apple Vision Pro 2 is tipped for a 2025 launch, but not at this event
Apple's ‘Awe Dropping' event is all set to take place next week. While details remain under wraps, the rumour mill has hinted towards the launch of several new products, including the iPhone 17 series, Apple Watch Series 11, Watch Ultra 3, AirPods Pro (3rd Generation), and more. However, that may not be the end of it. There are a handful of more products which, although unlikely to debut, could make a surprise appearance at the tech giant's annual hardware launch event.

From AirTag 2 to the M5 iPad Pro, here are five Apple products that we don't expect to see at Apple's ‘Awe Dropping' event.

AirTag 2 - Most Likely

The AirTag 2 is the most likely product among the bunch that could be introduced next week. It was previously said to be “nearly ready” for production. Reports suggest that AirTag 2 could bring a new Ultra-Wideband (UWB) chip, which is on par with the chip in the iPhone 15.

Its inclusion may potentially extend the range of the Precision Finding feature, enabling users to locate lost or stolen items.

HomePod mini 2

The HomePod mini has barely received any upgrades since its launch nearly six years ago. Thus, rumours of its purported successor surface every time an Apple event comes around. As per reports, the HomePod mini 2 could receive major upgrades, with the inclusion of the S11 chip from the upcoming Apple Watch Series 11.

It is expected to come with improved sound quality, with a new second active driver that handles stereo separation. Reports also hint towards the possibility of Apple's C1 modem for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, along with a new UWB chip, and new colourways.

Apple's Smart Home Hub

This is one product that the Cupertino-based tech giant has been working on for a long time. However, all signs point against its debut at Apple's September 9 event. The smart home hub is rumoured to function similarly to a wall-mounted tablet, equipped with artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities.

It would allow users to interact via a touch interface, running on a new operating system called HomeOS. As per reports, it is an amalgamation of watchOS and Apple's Standby mode on iPhone.

iPhone 17e

The iPhone 17 series is all but confirmed to debut at the ‘Awe Dropping' event. However, the tech giant may keep a model for next year. The non-flagship iPhone in Apple's upcoming lineup and the successor to iPhone 16e may not arrive until early 2026. Ubiquitously known as the iPhone 17e, it is tipped to come with a new industrial design.

The handset may run on Apple's A19 SoC and sport a notch display, similar to the iPhone 14. It is rumoured to come with the same OLED panel as the iPhone 16e, to minimise costs and keep its price affordable.

Apple Vision Pro 2 - Least Likely

The Apple Vision Pro 2 has been rumoured for some time now. The first-generation model was announced in 2023 but was largely aimed at developers and not the general public. While there are credible reports that indicate a 2025 launch for the Apple Vision Pro 2, we do not expect to see it at the Apple event on September 9. Instead, the company may host a separate event for it.

The mixed reality headset is said to come with several upgrades in tow, including a faster M5 chip, improved components for supporting AI tasks, and a new strap option — all aimed at improving the “human-machine user interface”.

However, do note that the above-mentioned information is based on rumours and should be read with a bit of scepticism. Apple may yet introduce one of the aforementioned products, or any other device at its ‘Awe Dropping' event on September 9. Stay tuned to Gadgets 360 for the coverage of the event.

Further reading: Apple, Apple Awe Dropping event, apple event, AirTag 2, Apple Vision Pro 2, Apple Smart Home Hub, HomePod mini, iPhone 17e

Further reading: Apple, Apple Awe Dropping event, apple event, AirTag 2, Apple Vision Pro 2, Apple Smart Home Hub, HomePod mini, iPhone 17e
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
