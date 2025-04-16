CMF Buds 2 are scheduled to be launched alongside other CMF by Nothing products including the CMF Phone 2 Pro on April 28. Ahead of its anticipated debut, the true-wireless-stereo (TWS) earbuds has been official listed online, detailing almost all of its features. As per the listing, the CMF Buds 2 will offer support for hybrid active noise cancellation (ANC). Further, the company will also provide ChatGPT integration — a feature already available in Nothing and its subsidiary's lineup of audio products.

CMF Buds 2 Price (Expected)

The CMF Buds 2 have been officially listed online, confirming all of its specifications. The listing was spotted by GSMArena, and at the time, it reportedly showed the pricing for the buds. The publication reports that the CMF Buds 2 price was listed to start at $59 (roughly Rs. 5,000) in the US. However, the listing doesn't show the price currently.

The earphones will be available for purchase in Light Green, Dark Grey, and Orange colourways.

CMF Buds 2 Specifications (Expected)

The official listing for the CMF Buds 2 show that they come equipped with 11mm custom drivers with Dirac Opteo sound tuning and Nothing Ultra Bass Technology 2.0. Further, CMF will also provide spatial audio and dual connection support on the earphones.

The upcoming CMF Buds 2 have been listed with an IP55 rating against dust and water ingress, while the case itself is IPX2 rated. For calls, they will have six HD microphones with supported features like Clear Voice Technology 3.0 and Wind Noise Reduction 3.0. The TWS earbuds will get 48dB hybrid ANC with 5,200Hz frequency range support.

Users will also be able to take advantage of ChatGPT integration on the CMF Buds 2. Similar to its workings on other TWS earbuds in Nothing's lineup, it could enable them to talk to ChatGPT without needing the mobile devices. Users can pinch the stem of the earphones to activate the AI chatbot and ask their queries verbally. They can ask a wide range of questions; from general knowledge queries to asking it to tell a story.

The CMF Buds 2 are claimed to offer 13.5 hours of playback on a single charge whereas a 10 minute charge is said to provide 7.5 hours of audio playback. The listing notes that earphones can provide a total playback time of up to 55 hours, with the case.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.