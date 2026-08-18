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CMF Teases New TWS Earbuds, Could Launch as Buds 3 Series: What You Need to Know

CMF's official poster shows an earbud with a white stem, featuring two microphones.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 18 August 2026 12:47 IST
CMF Teases New TWS Earbuds, Could Launch as Buds 3 Series: What You Need to Know

Photo Credit: CMF

CMF launched the Buds 2 and Buds 2 Plus in July last year

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Highlights
  • CMF's new pair of earbuds could be on the way
  • CMF has not shared any details about the name and features of this model
  • CMF Buds 2 series includes th Buds 2, Buds 2a, Buds 2 Plus and Buds Pro
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Nothing sub-brand CMF seems to be preparing to launch a new product in India soon. A new teaser shared by CMF on Tuesday on social media platforms confirms that the next launch could be a new pair of wireless earphones. The official post offers a glimpse at its colour and design ahead of launch. The new model could come with upgrades over the CMF Buds 2 and Buds 2 Plus earphones, which were unveiled in 2025. Based on the brand's previous naming patterns, we can expect the upcoming earbuds to be known as the Buds 3 series.

CMF's Next Earbuds Teased on X

CMF has shared a post on X, hinting that a new pair of earbuds could be on the way. The post carries the tagline "A hint of what's next" and includes an image with an earbud. The official poster shows an earbud with a white stem, featuring two microphones, a metallic silver body and an orange ear tip. The eartip appears to be silicone. 

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CMF has not shared any details about the name and features of the upcoming model, but based on the design, we can expect it to be part of the next CMF Buds 3 lineup.CMF is likely to offer more details soon. The current Buds 2 series includes the CMF Buds 2, Buds 2a, Buds 2 Plus and Buds Pro 2

CMF launched the Buds 2 and Buds 2 Plus in July last year for Rs. 2,699 and Rs. 3,299, respectively. The CMF Buds 2 feature 11mm PMI drivers with Dirac Opteo tuning and N52 magnets. The CMF Buds 2 Plus have 12mm LCP drivers with LDAC support and Hi-Res Wireless Audio certification. The Buds 2 offer up to 48dB hybrid ANC, while the Plus variant delivers up to 50dB ANC.

The duo offers an IP55-rated build and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity. They support Spatial Audio and provide 110ms low latency with Nothing OS. They have six HD microphones with Clear Voice Technology 3.0 and Wind Noise Reduction 3.0. The charging case of the CMF Buds 2 and Buds 2 Plus features a 460mAh battery. Each earbud carries a 53mAh battery.

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Further reading: CMF, CMF Buds 3, CMF Buds, CMF Buds 2
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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