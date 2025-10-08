Technology News
Realme to Announce Camera Tuning Collaboration for Realme GT 8 Pro Series on October 9

Realme GT 8 Pro and Realme GT 8 are scheduled to launch later this month.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 8 October 2025 14:21 IST
Realme to Announce Camera Tuning Collaboration for Realme GT 8 Pro Series on October 9

Photo Credit: X (formerly Twitter)/ Realme's Francis Wong

Realme GT 8 Pro could feature a Ricoh-tuned rear camera module

  • Realme GT 8 Pro will carry a 200-megapixel camera
  • Realme GT 8 Pro will feature a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC
  • The company could be working with Ricoh
Realme has finally revealed when it will reveal the name of the camera brand it has been working with for its upcoming flagship smartphones. Two company executives recently took to social media to confirm that the announcement will be made on Thursday. The upcoming Realme GT 8 series is expected to debut with cameras tuned by Ricoh, which is widely believed to be the brand that Realme has partnered with. The smartphone previously teased the rear design of the Realme GT 8 series, hinting that it might feature swappable camera modules.

Realme Will Soon Reveal the Name of the Camera Brand It Is Working With

Realme Global's Head of Product Marketing, Francis Wong, posted on X (formerly Twitter) that the Chinese smartphone maker will reveal the name of the “world-renowned” camera brand it is working with on October 9. The executive didn't reveal any other details about the handset in the post.

On Weibo, Realme President of Global Marketing, Xu Qi Chase, confirmed in a post on Weibo that the camera collaboration is for the upcoming Realme GT 8 series, which will include the standard Realme GT 8 and Realme GT 8 Pro.

The camera brand is widely expected to be Ricoh. However, since the company has neither confirmed the name nor dropped a hint, we won't know for sure until Thursday.

It was previously revealed that the flagship Realme GT 8 Pro will carry a 200-megapixel 1/1.56-inch Samsung HP5 periscope telephoto camera on the back. The phone is teased to feature a swappable rear camera module, with at least three options users will be able to choose from.

One is shown to have a circular design, the other will have a robot-inspired design, while the third one will have a square design. Switching camera modules might require specific tools, as they appear to be fixed with small screws.

Previous reports indicate that the Realme GT 8 Pro could also feature a 50-megapixel 1/1.4-inch Sony LYT-808 main sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), paired with a 50-megapixel Samsung JN5 ultrawide-angle shooter.

Dhruv Raghav
