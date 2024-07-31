Technology News
English Edition
Just Corseca Sonnet TWS, Spectre TWS, Strider SmartTouch Earbuds, Sstrike Bluetooth Speaker Launched in India

Just Corseca Sonnet are equipped with a 13mm dynamic driver.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 31 July 2024 15:12 IST
Photo Credit: Just Corseca

Just Corseca Spectre (top left) are claimed to offer up to 45 hours of playback time

Highlights
  • Just Corseca Spectre supports both ANC and ENC
  • The Just Corseca Strider SamrtTouch earbuds case has a 2.01-inch screen
  • The Just Corseca Sstrike Bluetooth speaker offers 40W bass
Just Corseca has introduced several new audio products in India. These include the Just Corseca Sonnet and Spectre true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones as well as the Just Corseca Strider SmartTouch Earbuds. The TWS earphones are claimed to offer up to 45 hours of total playback time. The newly launched items also comprise the Just Corseca Sstrike Bluetooth portable speaker. Most of these products are currently available for purchase in the country via the company's official website, leading e-commerce platforms, and select offline retail stores.

Just Corseca Sonnet, Spectre, Strider, Sstrike Price in India

The Just Corseca Sonnet are available in India at a special launch price of Rs. 1,099 and are offered in two colour options — Black/Red, and White/Red. The Just Corseca Spectre, on the other hand, are marked at a special launch price of Rs. 1,399 and come in Black and Silver colourways.

Meanwhile, the Just Corseca Strider is priced in the country at Rs. 2,199 and the Just Corseca Sstrike Bluetooth speaker is listed at Rs. 2,999. 

All these items, except the Just Corseca Strider, are currently available for purchase in the country via Flipkart and the company's official website. A company representative confirmed that the SmartTouch earbuds will also be available online soon.

Just Corseca Sonnet, Spectre, Strider, Sstrike Features

The Just Corseca Sonnet TWS earphones are equipped with a 13mm dynamic driver and a quad mic setup backed by environmental noise cancellation (ENC). The earphones come with an IPX4 rating for splash resistance and support Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity. Each earphone carries a 50mAh battery, while the charging case has a 350mAh cell. Together with the case, these earphones are claimed to offer a total playback time of up to 40 hours on a single charge.

With similar driver and mic specifications as the Sonnet TWS, the Just Corseca Spectre support both active noise cancellation (ANC) and ENC. They are said to offer a longer total battery life of up to 45 hours on a single charge.

The Just Corseca Strider SamrtTouch earbuds are equipped with a 10mm dynamic driver, a quad mic setup, Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity and ANC as well as ENC and support. The charging case of these earbuds has a 2.01-inch screen with Retina resolution which allows users to manage volume, equaliser settings, noise cancellation, music playback and more.

Lastly, the Just Corseca Sstrike Bluetooth speaker offers 40W bass, Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and up to five hours of music playback with a 2,400mAh battery. It is also equipped with RGB LED light units which can be synchronised with the music. Two units of this speaker can be connected to create a Wireless 2.0 stereo speaker system which is claimed to offer an immersive sound experience. The speaker measures 288 x 160 x 105mm in size and weighs 1.06kg.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
WhatsApp for Windows Security Flaw Allows Executing Python, PHP Files Without Warning: Report
Xiaomi Gains Top Spot as Smartphone Shipments in India Decline in Q2 2024
