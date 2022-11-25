Technology News
loading

iPhone Production Said to See 30 Percent Slump After Disruption at Foxconn Plant in China

Foxconn has apologised for committing a pay-related "technical error" when hiring new recruits at its iPhone factory in China.

By Reuters |  Updated: 25 November 2022 11:40 IST
iPhone Production Said to See 30 Percent Slump After Disruption at Foxconn Plant in China

Photo Credit: Apple

Foxconn is said to be unable to resume full production by the end of the month

Highlights
  • Foxconn's largest plant in China was rocked by worker protests over wages
  • Over 20,000 new hires reportedly left Foxconn's plant in China
  • Foxconn workers were also frustrated over COVID-19 restrictions in China

iPhone production could slump by at least 30 percent at Foxconn's factory in China's city of Zhengzhou after worker unrest disrupted operations, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday. The estimate was an upward revision of an October internal forecast for production impact of up to 30 percent at the world's largest iPhone factory, said the source, who sought anonymity as the information was private.

Following this week's bout of worker unrest at the plant, the source added, it was "impossible" for the company to resume full production by the end of the month - a deadline it had set internally before Wednesday's wave of protests.

Foxconn declined to comment.

Earlier on Friday, Reuters reported that more than 20,000 employees, most of them were new hires not yet working on the production line, have left Apple supplier Foxconn's Zhengzhou plant in China, citing a Foxconn source familiar with the matter. The person said the departures would complicate the company's previous target of resuming full production by the end of November, following worker unrest that rocked production at the world's largest iPhone factory.

Foxconn has apologised for committing a pay-related "technical error" when hiring new recruits, which workers say was a factor that led to protests involving clashes with security personnel.

The labour unrest at the Zhengzhou plant that began on Wednesday marked rare scenes of open dissent in China which workers say was fuelled claims of overdue pay and frustration over severe COVID-19 restrictions.

Meanwhile, a second Foxconn source familiar with the matter said some new hires had left the campus but did not elaborate on how many. The person said the departures had no impact on current production, as the new staff still needed to take training courses before working online.

Foxconn launched a hiring drive earlier this month promising bonuses and higher salaries after it had to enact measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 in October. The curbs forced the company to isolate many employees and the plant's conditions prompted several to flee.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Foxconn, Apple, iPhone
Noise Air Buds 2 With 13mm Drivers, Bluetooth 5.3 Connectivity Launched in India: All Details
Featured video of the day
Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED (UX9702) Review: Flexing Hard

Related Stories

iPhone Production Said to See 30 Percent Slump After Disruption at Foxconn Plant in China
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Black Friday, Cyber Monday 2022: Top Offers You Shouldn't Miss
  2. Realme 10 Pro Series Set to Launch in India on December 8
  3. Black Friday 2022: How to Grab Deals From India
  4. Madras HC Blocks TV Cable, Internet Streaming of FIFA World Cup Matches
  5. Best Earphones, Headphones for Every Budget
  6. Noise Air Buds 2 With 13mm Drivers Launched in India
  7. Nothing Phone 1 Android 13 Update Teased by CEO Carl Pei: Details
  8. Oppo Reno 9, Reno 9 Pro, Reno 9 Pro+ Launched: All You Need to Know
  9. Realme Buds Air 3 Neo Review
  10. iQoo 11 5G Launch Date Set for December 2: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone Production Said to See 30 Percent Slump After Disruption at Foxconn Plant in China
  2. Noise Air Buds 2 With 13mm Drivers, Bluetooth 5.3 Connectivity Launched in India: All Details
  3. Lava Blaze NXT With MediaTek Helio G37 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Avatar: The Way of Water Has Finished Post-Production, Just Three Weeks Ahead of Release
  5. Crypto-Friendly African Nations Attract IMF Attention Amid Sector Expansion
  6. Elon Musk Says Twitter Will Grant 'General Amnesty' for Suspended Accounts From Next Week
  7. iPhone Factory Workers' Protest: Over 20,000 New Hires Said to Leave Foxconn's Zhengzhou Plant
  8. Twitter, Other Social Media Apps Fail to Remove Hate Speech, Says EU Review
  9. Binance to Establish Industry Recovery Initiative to Invest in Digital Sector Companies
  10. Twitter Responds to France Communication Regulator's Query on Deadline
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.