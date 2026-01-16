Amazon's Great Republic Day Sale is now live, bringing a wide selection of discounts across electronics and accessories, including true wireless stereo earbuds priced under Rs. 10,000. Alongside smartphones, laptops, and smart home devices, TWS earbuds remain one of the most searched categories during the sale, with buyers looking for better audio features at lower prices. The ongoing sale includes multiple bank offers and exclusive benefits for Prime members, making this a good time to compare options across brands.

As part of the Great Republic Day Sale 2026, shoppers can get a 10 percent instant discount on purchases made using SBI credit cards and SBI card EMI transactions. Prime members are eligible for a higher 12.5 percent instant discount on SBI credit card and EMI payments, along with additional coupons offering up to 15 percent extra savings. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card holders and Amazon UPI users can also receive unlimited 5 percent cashback, subject to applicable terms and conditions.

In this feature, we round up some of the notable TWS earbuds available under Rs. 10,000, including devices from OnePlus, Realme, Noise, JBL, Samsung, GoBoult, and Boat. We have also previously covered deal roundups on smartphones, laptops from brands like Asus and HP, and smart devices such as Echo and Fire TV, helping buyers navigate the sale more efficiently.

Top Deals on TWS Under Rs 10,000 During the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale

OnePlus Buds Pro 3 is available for Rs. 9,999, down from Rs. 13,999, while the OnePlus Buds 4 sees its price reduced from Rs. 6,499 to Rs. 4,999. Realme Buds Air 8 is listed at Rs. 3,599 instead of Rs. 5,299, and Noise Master Buds can be purchased for Rs. 6,499, compared to its original price of Rs. 7,999. JBL Tune Beam 2 also receives a significant reduction, now priced at Rs. 4,999, lowered from Rs. 8,999.

In the more affordable segment, Realme Buds Air 7 drops to Rs. 3,299 from Rs. 4,999, while Samsung Galaxy Buds Core is offered at Rs. 2,699, reduced from Rs. 9,999. Realme Buds T310 is available for Rs. 1,899 instead of Rs. 3,999, and GoBoult UFO is priced at Rs. 1,099, down from Rs. 3,499. Boat Airdopes 800 is the lowest-priced option in the list, selling for Rs. 999, compared to its earlier price of Rs. 6,490.

