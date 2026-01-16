Technology News
English Edition

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Top Deals on TWS Under Rs 10,000

Prime members are eligible for a higher 12.5 percent instant discount on SBI credit card and EMI payments

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 January 2026 16:33 IST
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Top Deals on TWS Under Rs 10,000

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: OnePlus Buds Pro 3 (pictured) can be bought for Rs 9,999 during the sale

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • SBI card users get a 10 percent instant discount on earbuds
  • Budget TWS earbuds start at just Rs 999
  • Amazon Pay ICICI Bank users earn unlimited 5 percent cashback
Advertisement

Amazon's Great Republic Day Sale is now live, bringing a wide selection of discounts across electronics and accessories, including true wireless stereo earbuds priced under Rs. 10,000. Alongside smartphones, laptops, and smart home devices, TWS earbuds remain one of the most searched categories during the sale, with buyers looking for better audio features at lower prices. The ongoing sale includes multiple bank offers and exclusive benefits for Prime members, making this a good time to compare options across brands.

As part of the Great Republic Day Sale 2026, shoppers can get a 10 percent instant discount on purchases made using SBI credit cards and SBI card EMI transactions. Prime members are eligible for a higher 12.5 percent instant discount on SBI credit card and EMI payments, along with additional coupons offering up to 15 percent extra savings. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card holders and Amazon UPI users can also receive unlimited 5 percent cashback, subject to applicable terms and conditions.

In this feature, we round up some of the notable TWS earbuds available under Rs. 10,000, including devices from OnePlus, Realme, Noise, JBL, Samsung, GoBoult, and Boat. We have also previously covered deal roundups on smartphones, laptops from brands like Asus and HP, and smart devices such as Echo and Fire TV, helping buyers navigate the sale more efficiently.

Top Deals on TWS Under Rs 10,000 During the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale

OnePlus Buds Pro 3 is available for Rs. 9,999, down from Rs. 13,999, while the OnePlus Buds 4 sees its price reduced from Rs. 6,499 to Rs. 4,999. Realme Buds Air 8 is listed at Rs. 3,599 instead of Rs. 5,299, and Noise Master Buds can be purchased for Rs. 6,499, compared to its original price of Rs. 7,999. JBL Tune Beam 2 also receives a significant reduction, now priced at Rs. 4,999, lowered from Rs. 8,999.

In the more affordable segment, Realme Buds Air 7 drops to Rs. 3,299 from Rs. 4,999, while Samsung Galaxy Buds Core is offered at Rs. 2,699, reduced from Rs. 9,999. Realme Buds T310 is available for Rs. 1,899 instead of Rs. 3,999, and GoBoult UFO is priced at Rs. 1,099, down from Rs. 3,499. Boat Airdopes 800 is the lowest-priced option in the list, selling for Rs. 999, compared to its earlier price of Rs. 6,490.

Product MRP Sale Price Amazon Link
OnePlus Buds Pro 3 Rs. 13,999 Rs. 9,999 Buy Now
OnePlus Buds 4 Rs. 6,499 Rs. 4,999 Buy Now
Noise Master Buds Rs. 7,999 Rs. 6,499 Buy Now
JBL Tune Beam 2 Rs. 8,999 Rs. 4,999 Buy Now
Realme Buds Air 8 Rs. 5,299 Rs. 3,599 Buy Now
Realme Buds Air 7 Rs. 4,999 Rs. 3,299 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy Buds Core Rs. 9,999 Rs. 2,699 Buy Now
Realme Buds T310 Rs. 3,999 Rs. 1,899 Buy Now
GoBoult UFO Rs. 3,499 Rs. 1,099 Buy Now
Boat Airdopes 800 Rs. 6,490 Rs. 999 Buy Now
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus Buds 4 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

OnePlus Buds 4 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Lightweight
  • Great ANC
  • Punchy sound (+ plenty of bass)
  • Good pricing
  • Bad
  • Charging case and earbuds design is a mixed bag
  • Touch controls on TWS are not super intuitive
  • No wireless charging support
Read detailed OnePlus Buds 4 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Colour Green
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Noise Master Buds True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Noise Master Buds True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Innovative case design
  • Long time fatigue-free use
  • Decent ANC
  • Good audio-tuning
  • Bad
  • Occasional high latency
  • Dual device connectivity not smooth
Read detailed Noise Master Buds True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
boAt Airdopes 800 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

boAt Airdopes 800 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Powerful bass
  • Good stereo sound on a budget
  • Dolby Audio support
  • Adaptive EQ
  • Bad
  • Not the best fit
  • Erratic connectivity while mode-changing
Read detailed boAt Airdopes 800 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026, Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, Amazon
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Vivo X200T Price in India, Design, Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch

Related Stories

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Top Deals on TWS Under Rs 10,000
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases of the Week (Jan 12 - Jan 18): Taskaree, 120 Bahadur, and More
  2. Redmi Note 15 Pro, Note 15 Pro+ 5G Could Launch in India on This Date
  3. Here's How Much the Vivo X200T Could Cost in India: See Expected Specs
  4. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Top Laptop Deals Under Rs. 40,000
  5. iQOO Z11 Turbo With 200-Megapixel Camera Arrives in China at This Price
  6. OnePlus 15T Launch Timeline, Chipset Details Leaked
  7. Instagram Will Let You Dub, Lip Sync Reels Into Five Indian Languages
  8. India Becomes World's Second Largest 5G Base with 400M+ Users
  9. Top Deals on OnePlus Smartphones During the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale
  10. Top Deals on Phones Under Rs. 50,000 During Amazon's Republic Day Sale
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA's James Webb Space Telescope Might Have Spotted Hidden Supermassive Black Holes
  2. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Top Laptop Deals Under Rs. 40,000
  3. OnePlus 15T Launch Timeline, Chipset Details Leaked: Expected Specifications, Features
  4. Vivo X200T Price in India, Design, Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  5. India Becomes World’s Second Largest 5G Base with 400M+ Users, Says Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia
  6. Instagram Will Now Let You Dub and Lip Sync Reels Into Five Indian Languages
  7. Bitcoin Trades Above $95,000 as ETF Inflows Drive Market Sentiment
  8. Redmi Note 15 Pro, Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G India Launch Date Reportedly Leaked
  9. Top Deals on Echo and Fire TV Devices During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale
  10. iPhone Fold, iPhone 18 Pro Series Said to Launch With A20 Pro Chip; Camera and Display Specifications Leaked
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »