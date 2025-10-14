Google to Invest $15 Billion to Set Up AI-Focused Data Centre in India

Google, on Tuesday, announced that it will invest $15 billion (1.3 lakh crore) in India to set up an artificial intelligence (AI)-focused data centre. Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian confirmed that this data centre will be built in Andhra Pradesh's port city, Visakhapatnam. The investment will be made over a period of the next five years.

The announcement came at an event in New Delhi, attended by Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister for Railways, Information and Broadcasting, Electronics and Information Technology, Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, and N Chandrababu Naidu, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

Google to Make Landmark AI Investment in India

At the event, Kurian highlighted that the envisioned data centre in Andhra Pradesh will be the Mountain View-based tech giant's biggest such investment anywhere in the world outside of the US. Notably, Google India plans to create data centre campus with an output of 1GW in the country. The move is also said to help expand Google Cloud's client base by appealing to businesses in India.

During the event, Vaishnaw emphasised AI's role in accelerating India's entrepreneurial belt, whereas Sitharaman highlighted that the technology can benefit the country's education sector. On the other hand, Naidu spoke about the growth potential of Andhra Pradesh and how the State is shaping up into India's next IT hub.

Airtel to Partner With Google to Set Up the AI Data Centre

Bharti Airtel announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Google to set up the AI hub in Visakhapatnam. The project, which is set to be completed in 2030, will feature a subsea network and clean energy. Airtel and AdaniConneX will both be close ecosystem partners in this initiative.

"By combining world-class AI infrastructure with our nation's extraordinary talent and expanding global connectivity, we are laying the foundation for India to become a leader in the AI-driven era. With Visakhapatnam becoming a new hub on the world's AI map, we are ensuring that India has the opportunity to set the pace for innovation, digital inclusion and economic growth, not just for our people, but for the world," said Gopal Vittal, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Bharti Airtel Limited.

Apart from the data centre, Airtel and Google will also jointly establish a state-of-the-art (SOTA) Cable Landing Station (CLS) to host the tech giant's new international subsea cables that will join its global terrestrial and subsea infrastructure. It is said to be a high-capacity, low-latency network.

Developing story. . .