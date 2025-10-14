Realme recently announced a strategic partnership with Ricoh, a camera equipment company. The company has confirmed that the upcoming GT 8 Pro will debut a camera system jointly developed with Ricoh Imaging. This is the first integration of Ricoh's renowned GR series technology into a smartphone, bringing its signature imaging features to the GT 8 Pro. The handset is confirmed to feature a swappable rear camera module. It is confirmed to get a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto shooter and a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC.

Realme GT 8 Pro Camera Features Backed by Ricoh Imaging Revealed

The Realme GT 8 Pro, developed in collaboration with Ricoh Imaging, will come with a new camera system designed for high-quality and flexible photography, the company revealed in a press release. It will feature an ultra-high transparency lens group that is said to meet Ricoh GR optical standards, offering improved anti-glare performance, sharper images, and minimal distortion.

The smartphone will feature a Ricoh GR Mode, which will offer a fast-start interface, the signature GR shutter click sound, Snap Mode focus presets, and two popular focal lengths, including 28mm for wide street shots and 40mm for closer, detailed images.

Realme's GT 8 Pro will also include five Classic Ricoh GR Tones such as Standard, Positive Film, Negative Film, Monotone, and High-Contrast B&W. Users will be able to customise these tones further with the Customised Tone feature, according to the company, adjusting effects to match their style.

This is expected to allow both casual users and photography enthusiasts to personalise their photos while maintaining professional-looking results. Other features will include GR-style watermarks, dedicated albums with GR labels, and the ability to share tone settings with others.

Realme confirmed that the GT 8 Pro will be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC and a 2K 10-bit LTPO BOE flat OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It will sport a 200-megapixel 1/1.56-inch Samsung HP5 periscope telephoto shooter as well. While the camera units remain fixed, users will be able to swap the camera island's look and shape with several Ricoh-designed options. Teasers suggest at least three designs, which may require tools to swap due to small screws holding them in place.

The Realme GT 8 Pro is tipped to have a 50-megapixel 1/1.4-inch Sony LYT-808 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), and it may include a 50-megapixel Samsung JN5 ultrawide lens. The handset is expected to be backed by a 7,000mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support. It will likely come with an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance, an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, as well as better haptics and improved speakers.