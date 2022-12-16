Nothing Ear 2 TWS earbuds has reportedly been spotted on the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG) database. The company, led by OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, is working on a new pair of earphones as a successor to the Nothing Ear 1, which was launched last year. Its appearance on Bluetooth SIG database hints at the imminent arrival of earbuds. The company also launched the Nothing Stick TWS earphones a few months back in October with a price tag of Rs. 7,299 in India.

According to a report by 91Mobiles, a new product from the Nothing brand is listed on the Bluetooth SIG listing with model number Nothing B155. The device is being speculated to be the Nothing Ear 2 earbuds. Though the Bluetooth SIG database doesn't give much details on the Nothing Ear 2 apart from the internal name, it suggests that the new earbuds will support Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity.

A previous leak also gave a sneak peek into the Nothing Ear 2 TWS earbuds renders showcasing the design and a few specifications. The leaked images hinted that the design of the upcoming earbuds will resemble that of Nothing Ear 1 with a semi-transparent case. The renders showed Ear 2 branding on the stem of the earbuds instead of the Nothing logo, whereas, the inner side of the earbuds was found with the white coating.

It is worth noting that the UK-based brand is yet to reveal any details on the Nothing Ear 2 earbuds.

Meanwhile, Nothing Ear Stick TWS earbuds, launched earlier this year, come with an ergonomic design, and are lighter in weight as compared to Nothing Ear 1. The earbuds offer up to 7 hours of battery life on a single charge, whereas the charging case is claimed to provide up to 29 hours of battery life. The Nothing Ear Stick case features a twist-to-open design. Additionally, it comes with 12.6mm dynamic drivers, IP54-certification for dust, water and sweat resistance. The earbuds feature in-ear detection as well.

