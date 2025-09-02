Bitcoin Nears $110,000 as Whale Moves and ETF Flows Shape Market

The global crypto market appears to be making cautious moves this week, and Bitcoin (BTC), the world's oldest cryptocurrency, was trading around $110,000 (roughly Rs. 96 lakh) on Tuesday, slightly down over the past 24 hours, as per CoinMarketCap. Ethereum (ETH) showed consistency as it was trading at $4,312 (roughly Rs. 4 lakh). Analysts highlighted that the $105,000-$108,000 range has become a crucial support for BTC. The current $110,000 price was a key level to be reclaimed, as September has proven to be a historically weaker month for Bitcoin.



Altcoins Show Stability As Ethereum ETFs Surge Amid Bitcoin Volatility



Among altcoins, Solana (SOL) is at $203 (roughly Rs. 17,900), Dogecoin (DOGE) is stable at $0.21 (roughly Rs. 18), XRP traded at $2.87 (roughly Rs. 250), and Binance Coin (BNB) hovered at $856 (roughly Rs. 75,400). Market observers pointed out that even though Bitcoin struggles to gain momentum, institutional inflows into ETH ETFs have created cautious optimism for altcoins.



Avinash Shekhar, Co-Founder and CEO of Pi42, underlined growing caution despite institutional support. “Bitcoin is holding near $110,000, but the footing looks fragile as whales shuffle positions and on-chain flows raise caution. Yet beneath the surface, institutional appetite remains resilient US spot ETFs saw fresh net inflows, and Japan's Metaplanet lifted its holdings past 20,000 BTC, reinforcing long-term conviction. The market is also bracing for a potential ‘Red September.” He noted that Ethereum and Solana are quietly gaining traction, while XRP consolidation may precede a breakout.



The CoinSwitch Markets Desk also highlighted the growing shift in capital flows. “A Bitcoin whale worth over $11 billion sold another $215 million (roughly Rs. 18,920 crore) worth of Bitcoin to buy $216 million (roughly Rs. 19,010 crore) worth of spot ETH,” it said, adding that the move strengthens Ethereum's case as an institutional asset, while reflecting a broader rotation into altcoins.



“Bitcoin exchange reserves have dropped to a seven-year low, signaling strong investor conviction and easing immediate sell-side pressure. On the other hand, Ethereum is trading in a tight range around $4,300 as whale inflows are yet to contribute to the price action,” said Edul Patel, CEO of Mudrex, who pointed to encouraging signs beneath the surface.



Despite the short-term market sentiment being cautious, Japanese company Metaplanet added 1,004 BTC worth $112 million (about Rs. 9,860 crores), bringing its total to 20,000 BTC holdings.

For now, traders will keep a watchful eye on whether Bitcoin can reach $115,000 (roughly Rs. 1.01 crore) or if fresh weakness drags it backwards, to $100,000 (roughly Rs. 88 lakh). Ethereum reclaiming $4,600 (roughly Rs. 4.05 lakh) will be crucial in building broader sentiment.



Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.