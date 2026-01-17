Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 began on Friday, allowing customers to get their hands on the best deals on products from different categories. After teasing deals on smartphones, laptops, TVs, cameras, wireless speakers, truly wireless stereo (TWS) headsets, wearables, and smart home appliances, has now started offering the aforementioned discounts. While these electronics have been listed with slashed price tags, the company is also giving customers the opportunity to customers to maximise their savings using cashback offers and exchange bonuses, which can differ from one product to another.

The latest Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 provides an opportune moment for people who were waiting to purchase a thin and light laptop, which is easy to carry, without breaking the bank. Amazon has slashed the price tags on various laptops from Dell, Acer, and other brands. For those who want to buy a new MacBook, the latest MacBook Air with the M4 processor is now listed with a discount of nearly Rs. 16,000 as part of the sale event.

Additionally, you can get an instant discount of 12.5 percent with an SBI credit card if you are a Prime member. Meanwhile, other customers can get an instant 10 percent discount with their SBI credit cards.

Below, we have put together a list of the best deals that you can grab on thin and light laptops from Apple, Acer, Asus, HP, Dell, and other brands, for the duration of the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026. However, these sale prices also include available cashback offers, credit card discounts, exchange bonuses, and the direct price cuts that the e-commerce platform is offering.

Moreover, you can check out the best deals on smartphones under Rs. 50,000, top discounts on laptops under Rs. 50,000, and other deals on electronics that might interest you.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Best Deals on Thin and Light Laptops

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.