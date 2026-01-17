Technology News
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Top Deals on Thin and Light Laptops From Apple, Acer, Asus and More Brands

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 is offering Apple’s MacBook Air with the M4 processor at a discounted price.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 17 January 2026 09:00 IST
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Top Deals on Thin and Light Laptops From Apple, Acer, Asus and More Brands

Photo Credit: Apple

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 offers the MacBook Air (2025) (pictured) at a discounted price.

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 is offering cashback
  • Apple’s MacBook Air with the M4 chip was launched in 2025
  • Amazon has also listed laptops from Lenovo, HP, and other brands
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 began on Friday, allowing customers to get their hands on the best deals on products from different categories. After teasing deals on smartphones, laptops, TVs, cameras, wireless speakers, truly wireless stereo (TWS) headsets, wearables, and smart home appliances, has now started offering the aforementioned discounts. While these electronics have been listed with slashed price tags, the company is also giving customers the opportunity to customers to maximise their savings using cashback offers and exchange bonuses, which can differ from one product to another.

The latest Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 provides an opportune moment for people who were waiting to purchase a thin and light laptop, which is easy to carry, without breaking the bank. Amazon has slashed the price tags on various laptops from Dell, Acer, and other brands. For those who want to buy a new MacBook, the latest MacBook Air with the M4 processor is now listed with a discount of nearly Rs. 16,000 as part of the sale event.

Additionally, you can get an instant discount of 12.5 percent with an SBI credit card if you are a Prime member. Meanwhile, other customers can get an instant 10 percent discount with their SBI credit cards.

Below, we have put together a list of the best deals that you can grab on thin and light laptops from Apple, Acer, Asus, HP, Dell, and other brands, for the duration of the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026. However, these sale prices also include available cashback offers, credit card discounts, exchange bonuses, and the direct price cuts that the e-commerce platform is offering.

Moreover, you can check out the best deals on smartphones under Rs. 50,000, top discounts on laptops under Rs. 50,000, and other deals on electronics that might interest you.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Best Deals on Thin and Light Laptops

Model List Price Sale Price Buying Link
Apple MacBook Air (2025) With M4 Processor Rs. 99,990 Rs. 83,990 Buy Now
Asus Vivobook 15 Intel Core i5 (13th Gen) Rs. 69,990 Rs. 52,990 Buy Now
Dell 15 Intel Core i5 (13th Gen) Rs. 71,763 Rs. 53,990 Buy Now
Acer Aspire Lite Intel Core i5 (12th Gen) Rs. 66,999 Rs. 46,999 Buy Now
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Intel Core i5 (12th Gen) Rs. 70,990 Rs. 47,990 Buy Now
HP 15 Intel Core Ultra 5 Rs. 78,719 Rs. 63,990 Buy Now
HP Omnibook 5 With Snapdragon X Processor Rs. 1,05,299 Rs. 63,490 Buy Now
HP Victus Intel Core i5 (13th Gen) Rs. 81,202 Rs. 69,490 Buy Now
Asus Vivobook 15 AMD Ryzen 7 5825U Rs. 57,990 Rs. 42,240 Buy Now
Asus Vivobook Go 14 AMD Ryzen 3 7320U Rs. 43,990 Rs. 30,990 Buy Now
Dell XPS 15 7590 Laptop

Dell XPS 15 7590 Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 15.60-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Processor Core i5
RAM 8GB
OS Windows 10 Home
SSD 256GB
Graphics Integrated Graphics Processor
Weight 2.00 kg
Asus Vivobook S14 (2025) (AMD Ryzen AI 7 350) Laptop

Asus Vivobook S14 (2025) (AMD Ryzen AI 7 350) Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 1,920x1,200 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Ryzen 7 Octa Core
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 11 Home
SSD 1TB
Weight 1.40 kg
Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026, Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, Amazon Sale, Amazon Discounts, Amazon Offers, Apple MacBook Air 2025, Apple, Asus, Acer, Lenovo, HP, Dell, Amazon
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
