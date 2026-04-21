Redmi Buds 8 have been launched in China with features such as active noise cancellation (ANC), 11mm dynamic drivers, Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity, and support for LHDC audio codec. The new true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones also offer Hi-Res Audio Wireless certification, multi-device connectivity, and AI-backed call noise reduction. The launch comes alongside the debut of other Redmi products, with the Redmi K90 Max, Redmi K Pad 2 and Redmi Book Pro 2026 set to launch in China later on Tuesday.

Redmi Buds 8 Price, Colour Options

The newly announced Redmi Buds 8 are priced at CNY 229 (roughly Rs. 3,100). They are available in Cyan, Dusk Black, and White colour options via the Xiaomi China website.

Redmi Buds 8 Features, Specifications

The Redmi Buds 8 are equipped with 11mm dynamic drivers. The earphones support a frequency response range of 20Hz to 40kHz and come with Hi-Res Audio Wireless certification. They also support LHDC, along with SBC and AAC codecs, enabling higher-quality wireless audio transmission.

Redmi's Buds 8 offer up to 50dB ANC, along with a three-microphone setup featuring AI call noise reduction to minimise wind noise at speeds up to 12m/s for clearer calls. Users can choose between multiple ANC modes, including depth, balanced, and light modes, along with an adaptive mode. The earbuds also offer three transparency modes, including standard, vocal enhancement, and environmental enhancement.

The Redmi Buds 8 support Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity with a working range of up to 10 metres in open environments. They also offer dual device pairing, audio sharing, and seamless switching between connected devices. Additional features include support for the Xiaomi Headphones app for controls and customisation, as well as gesture-based controls such as one-touch photo capture.

Each Redmi Buds 8 earbud packs a 54mAh battery, while the charging case houses a 475mAh battery. The company claims up to 11 hours of playback on a single charge without ANC, and up to 44 hours of total battery life with the charging case. With ANC enabled, the earbuds are claimed to last up to 6.5 hours on a single charge and up to 28 hours with the case. Charging on the case is supported via a USB Type-C port.

The Redmi Buds 8 earphones come with an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. Each earbud weighs approximately 5g, while the total weight with the charging case is about 44.5g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.