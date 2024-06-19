Samsung Galaxy Buds 3's retail box was recently leaked and it appears to feature a major design change – the inclusion of stems, as per a report. The South Korean tech giant is expected to launch its TWS earbuds alongside its flagship foldable smartphones at a Galaxy Unpacked event that is rumoured to take place in July. This development corroborates previous suggestions by several tipsters claiming that Samsung may bring about a design overhaul to its TWS earbuds series this year.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 design

Citing industry sources, 91Mobiles shared several images of the Galaxy Buds 3's retail box, and it appears to confirm that Samsung will include stems in the design of its TWS earbuds – an element similar to the Apple AirPods Pro. The box also carries an AKG branding, suggesting that Samsung's partnership with the acoustics engineering company is set to continue.

At the back of the retail box, there appears to be a “Made in China” tag, along with several specifications of the TWS earbuds. This report corroborates a previous claim where a user shared an alleged screenshot of the Samsung Members app featuring new iconography of the earbuds on social media.

This development also backs up claims by seasoned tipster Evan Blass who suggested that both, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, might incorporate stems – an element of design which has remained omitted from Samsung's flagship TWS earbuds till now.

Galaxy Buds 3 specifications (Expected)

The alleged retail box of the Galaxy Buds 3 also hint at their battery life. It is reported to offer up to 6 hours of playback on a single charge. However, the box does not mention whether it is with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) turned on or off. If it is the former, it will better the battery life of its predecessor – the Galaxy Buds 2 – which promises up to 5 hours of music playback with ANC on.

The Galaxy Buds 3's retail box also claims to offer quick charging functionality, with one hour of playback from just 10 minutes of charging. As per the box, the TWS earbuds will also come with “adjustable secure-fit earhooks” and offer sweat and water resistance.

