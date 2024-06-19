Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Retail Box Leak Suggests an AirPods Pro-Like Design

The Galaxy Buds 3’s retail box hints at the inclusion of quick charging functionality, with one hour of playback from just 10 minutes of charging.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 June 2024 09:36 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/Amanz

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 may sport an AirPods Pro-like design this year, leaks suggest

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Buds 3’s retail box leak hints at a changed design
  • The TWS earbuds may feature “adjustable secure-fit earhooks”
  • Samsung is tipped to launch them at its Galaxy Unpacked event in July
Samsung Galaxy Buds 3's retail box was recently leaked and it appears to feature a major design change – the inclusion of stems, as per a report. The South Korean tech giant is expected to launch its TWS earbuds alongside its flagship foldable smartphones at a Galaxy Unpacked event that is rumoured to take place in July. This development corroborates previous suggestions by several tipsters claiming that Samsung may bring about a design overhaul to its TWS earbuds series this year.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 design

Citing industry sources, 91Mobiles shared several images of the Galaxy Buds 3's retail box, and it appears to confirm that Samsung will include stems in the design of its TWS earbuds – an element similar to the Apple AirPods Pro. The box also carries an AKG branding, suggesting that Samsung's partnership with the acoustics engineering company is set to continue.

At the back of the retail box, there appears to be a “Made in China” tag, along with several specifications of the TWS earbuds. This report corroborates a previous claim where a user shared an alleged screenshot of the Samsung Members app featuring new iconography of the earbuds on social media.

This development also backs up claims by seasoned tipster Evan Blass who suggested that both, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, might incorporate stems – an element of design which has remained omitted from Samsung's flagship TWS earbuds till now.

Galaxy Buds 3 specifications (Expected)

The alleged retail box of the Galaxy Buds 3 also hint at their battery life. It is reported to offer up to 6 hours of playback on a single charge. However, the box does not mention whether it is with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) turned on or off. If it is the former, it will better the battery life of its predecessor – the Galaxy Buds 2 – which promises up to 5 hours of music playback with ANC on.

The Galaxy Buds 3's retail box also claims to offer quick charging functionality, with one hour of playback from just 10 minutes of charging. As per the box, the TWS earbuds will also come with “adjustable secure-fit earhooks” and offer sweat and water resistance.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Very comfortable, good fit 
  • Good looks, easy controls 
  • Very good active noise cancellation 
  • Laid-back yet engaging sound 
  • Good soundstage
  • Bad
  • No app support on iOS 
  • Scalable codec only works with Samsung devices
  • Only IPX2 water resistance
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Colour Black
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Buds 3, Galaxy Unpacked, Samsung
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – the Definitive Edition Has Hit 30 Million Downloads on Netflix Games: Report

  1. JBL Live Beam 3 With Smart Charging Case Launched in India at This Price
  2. CMF Phone 1 Set to Launch During Nothing's Community Update on July 8
  3. Realme GT 6 Price in India Leaked Ahead of June 20 Launch
  4. Asus Vivobook S 15 Goes on Sale as Company's First Copilot+ PC
  5. Google Brings Gemini App to India In English, 9 Indian Languages
  6. Motorola Edge 50 Ultra With Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Launched in India
  7. Vivo T3 Lite 5G India Launch Timeline, Price, Key Features Tipped
  8. Oppo Reno 12F 5G Price, Design Renders, Key Specifications Leaked
  9. iQoo Z9 Turbo+ Tipped to Launch Soon With This MediaTek Dimensity Chipset
