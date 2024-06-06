Technology News
  Samsung Galaxy Buds 3, Buds 3 Pro Specifications Leak; Tipped to Get IP57 Rating, Up to 30 Hours Battery Life

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3, Buds 3 Pro Specifications Leak; Tipped to Get IP57 Rating, Up to 30 Hours Battery Life

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 series is expected to debut with support for active noise cancellation (ANC) on both models.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 6 June 2024 19:32 IST
Samsung Galaxy Buds 3, Buds 3 Pro Specifications Leak; Tipped to Get IP57 Rating, Up to 30 Hours Battery Life

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro is likely to succeed the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro (pictured)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 may launch in July
  • The earphones might be equipped with stems unlike previous models
  • The base and Pro versions of Galaxy Buds 3 may get different size cases
Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 series is expected to be announced at the next Galaxy Unpacked event. The company has yet to announce the date of the event, but recent reports claim that it could take place in July. The next generation of Galaxy Buds, succeeding the Galaxy Buds 2 and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, is said to comprise a base and a 'pro' model. These headsets are likely to be unveiled alongside the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. A new leak has hinted at several other specifications and features of the purported true wireless earphones.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3, Buds 3 Pro Specifications (Rumoured)

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 series is likely to launch with an IP57 rating for dust and water resistance, according to an Android Headlines report. Both models are expected to support Samsung's SmartThings Find and will likely be offered in Silver and White colour options.

The publication states that the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro is expected to feature a two-way speaker and be equipped with adaptive noise control, blade lights, and ambient sound. The base version is not likely to get any of these features and carry a one-way speaker.

With the active noise cancellation (ANC) feature on, the base Galaxy Buds 3 is expected to offer a playback time of up to five hours, and up to six hours with ANC turned off. The report also claims that the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, on the other hand, may offer up to six hours of battery life with ANC on and up to seven hours with ANC off.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro is expected to offer up to 30 hours of total battery life, while the Galaxy Buds 3 may provide a total battery life of up to 24 hours. The sizes of the charging cases of the earphones are also likely to vary, according to the report. 

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3, Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Design (Rumoured)

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 series has previously been tipped to get stems in a kidney bean-shaped design. This change, if true, is expected to reduce the bulk of the earbuds, increase comfort and fit as well as possibly improve call quality as the mics are likely to be placed towards the end of the stems.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Buds 3, Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, Galaxy Unpacked, Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 specifications, Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro specifications, Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 design, Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro design, Samsung

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Buds 3, Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, Galaxy Unpacked, Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 specifications, Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro specifications, Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 design, Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro design, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Wix Launches AI-Powered Mobile App Builder That Can Create Apps With Text Prompts

