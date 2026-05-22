Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Oppo Reno 16 Chipset Details Surface via Geekbench Listing; May Feature Dimensity 8500 Chip, 12GB RAM

Oppo Reno 16 Chipset Details Surface via Geekbench Listing; May Feature Dimensity 8500 Chip, 12GB RAM

Oppo Reno 16 is listed as running Android 16 and may ship with ColorOS 16 on top.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 22 May 2026 08:52 IST
Oppo Reno 16 Chipset Details Surface via Geekbench Listing; May Feature Dimensity 8500 Chip, 12GB RAM

Reno 16 is the purported successor to the Oppo Reno 15 (pictured)

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 16 is listed with the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 SoC
  • Geekbench listing reveals 12G of RAM, Android 16
  • The phone posted 1,569 single-core and 6,226 multi-core scores
Advertisement

The Oppo Reno 16 series is set to launch in China soon as the successor to the Reno 15. In the days leading up to the launch, the company has been teasing select details about the upcoming handsets. The standard Oppo Reno 16 has now surfaced on a benchmarking platform, revealing its moniker and key specifications. It is said to be powered by a MediaTek chipset. The Oppo Reno 16 appears to run on Android 16.

Oppo Reno 16 Geekbench Listing

An Oppo handset bearing the model number PMM-110 has been listed on Geekbench (first spotted by tipster Abhishek Yadav). The model number is believed to corroborate the Oppo Reno 16, which is scheduled to be launched in China soon. The purported handset is listed with an octa-core chipset with an ARMv8 architecture and a base operating frequency of 2.20GHz.

Comparing the SoC's core configuration reveals it to be the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 chipset. It comprises one core clocked at 3.40GHz, three cores capped at 3.20GHz, and four cores operating at 2.20GHz. On the graphics front, it has a Mali-G720 MC8 GPU.

The upcoming Oppo Reno 16 could be paired with approximately 11.19GB of RAM, which could then be marketed as 12GB. The handset is listed as running Android 16 and may ship with ColorOS 16 on top.

Benchmark scores for the Oppo handset give us an idea of what to expect in terms of performance. In the Geekbench 6.7.1 for Android AArch64 benchmark, it registered scores of 1,569 (single-core) and 6,226 (multi-core) points, respectively.

Oppo, notably, has already confirmed that the Reno 16 and Reno 16 Pro will feature a 200-megapixel main camera. The rear camera setup is said to include a 50-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera. The vanilla Oppo Reno 16 will be offered in Galaxy Purple, Heartbeat, and Moonlight Is Dark (translated from Chinese) colours in China. It will be launched in 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 256GB, 16GB + 512GB, and 16GB +1TB RAM and storage options.

The Reno 16 series launch is scheduled for May 25 at 6pm local time (3:30 pm IST).

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo Reno 16, Oppo Reno 16 Specifications, Oppo Reno 16 Features, Oppo
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Xiaomi Clip Open-Ear Earbuds Launched With LHDC 5.0 Audio, Up to 38 Hours Total Battery Life: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Oppo Reno 16 Chipset Details Surface via Geekbench Listing; May Feature Dimensity 8500 Chip, 12GB RAM
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 17 Max Debuts With 8,000mAh Battery, Leica-Tuned Cameras: See Price
  2. Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro Leak Hints at Major Shake-Up for Galaxy S Lineup
  3. Oppo Find X9 Ultra Launches in India With Hasselblad-Tuned Camera Setup
  4. Oppo Find X9s vs Vivo X300 FE vs OnePlus 15: Price and Features Compared
  5. HMD Vibe 2 5G Launched in India With 6,000mAh Battery
  6. Scientists Find a Hidden Shortcut to the Moon That Saves Fuel
  7. Oppo Find X9s With Hasselblad-Tuned Cameras Arrives in India at This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Note 17 Reportedly Spotted on GSMA Database; May Launch Earlier Than Expected
  2. Oppo Reno 16 Chipset Details Surface via Geekbench Listing; May Feature Dimensity 8500 Chip, 12GB RAM
  3. Scientists Discover New Fuel-Saving Route to the Moon
  4. Madhu Vidhu OTT Release: Where to Watch, Plot, Cast, IMDb Rating, and More
  5. Maa Behen OTT Release Revealed: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  6. LOL: Last One Laughing Germany Season 7 Out on OTT: Know Where to Watch it Online
  7. Warrant: From the World of Vilangu OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  8. Xiaomi Clip Open-Ear Earbuds Launched With LHDC 5.0 Audio, Up to 38 Hours Total Battery Life: Price, Specifications
  9. Sathi Leelavathi Now Streaming on SunNXT: Everything You Need to Know About Plot, Cast, and More
  10. Xiaomi Smart Band 10 Pro Launched With 1.74-Inch AMOLED Screen, Up to 21 Days Battery Life: Price, Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »