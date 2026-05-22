The Oppo Reno 16 series is set to launch in China soon as the successor to the Reno 15. In the days leading up to the launch, the company has been teasing select details about the upcoming handsets. The standard Oppo Reno 16 has now surfaced on a benchmarking platform, revealing its moniker and key specifications. It is said to be powered by a MediaTek chipset. The Oppo Reno 16 appears to run on Android 16.

Oppo Reno 16 Geekbench Listing

An Oppo handset bearing the model number PMM-110 has been listed on Geekbench (first spotted by tipster Abhishek Yadav). The model number is believed to corroborate the Oppo Reno 16, which is scheduled to be launched in China soon. The purported handset is listed with an octa-core chipset with an ARMv8 architecture and a base operating frequency of 2.20GHz.

Comparing the SoC's core configuration reveals it to be the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 chipset. It comprises one core clocked at 3.40GHz, three cores capped at 3.20GHz, and four cores operating at 2.20GHz. On the graphics front, it has a Mali-G720 MC8 GPU.

The upcoming Oppo Reno 16 could be paired with approximately 11.19GB of RAM, which could then be marketed as 12GB. The handset is listed as running Android 16 and may ship with ColorOS 16 on top.

Benchmark scores for the Oppo handset give us an idea of what to expect in terms of performance. In the Geekbench 6.7.1 for Android AArch64 benchmark, it registered scores of 1,569 (single-core) and 6,226 (multi-core) points, respectively.

Oppo, notably, has already confirmed that the Reno 16 and Reno 16 Pro will feature a 200-megapixel main camera. The rear camera setup is said to include a 50-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera. The vanilla Oppo Reno 16 will be offered in Galaxy Purple, Heartbeat, and Moonlight Is Dark (translated from Chinese) colours in China. It will be launched in 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 256GB, 16GB + 512GB, and 16GB +1TB RAM and storage options.

The Reno 16 series launch is scheduled for May 25 at 6pm local time (3:30 pm IST).

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