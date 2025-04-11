Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 7 to Skip Snapdragon Chipset in Favour of Exynos 2500: Report

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 7 to Skip Snapdragon Chipset in Favour of Exynos 2500: Report

So far, Samsung has used Qualcomm's Snapdragon SoCs in its foldable phones globally.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 April 2025 18:20 IST
Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 7 to Skip Snapdragon Chipset in Favour of Exynos 2500: Report

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 could be launched in July

Highlights
  • Around 1,60,000 Galaxy Z Fold 7 units will be reportedly produced
  • Galaxy Z Flip 7 is expected to launch in the second half of this year
  • Last year's model run on a Snapdragon chipset
Advertisement

Samsung is believed to unveil its Galaxy Z Flip 7 later this year at a Galaxy Unpacked event. While details about the clamshell foldable phone haven't been officially confirmed, new rumours about its specifications have surfaced up on the Web. According to a new report, Samsung could use its in-house Exynos 2500 chipset in its upcoming foldable phone. This would be a break from the recent past, where Samsung had used Qualcomm chipsets for its foldables. 

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Could Run on Exynos 2500

As per a report by Korean publication Seoul Economic Daily, Samsung's Mobile Experience (MX) Division will start mass production of new foldable phones in May at factories in Gumi, Gyeongsangbuk-do (Korea) and Vietnam. The brand is reportedly planning to produce about 2,40,000 units of Galaxy Z Flip 7 and about 1,70,000 units of the rumoured Galaxy Z Flip FE. Meanwhile, around 1,60,000 Galaxy Z Fold 7 units will be reportedly produced in four colourways, including a new Coral Red colour option, matching the Galaxy S25 series.

The report states that Samsung's MX division is conducting final tests on installing the Exynos 2500 chip on the Galaxy Z Flip 7. The brand is currently working on adopting its in-house chipset in the next generation flip-style foldable phone exclusively regardless of the region. 

Exynos 2500 chipset, designed by Samsung's System LSI division and produced on a 3nm process, was originally planned to be installed in the Galaxy S25 series. However, it was cancelled due to performance issues and other unknown reasons, the report states. 

Samsung has used Qualcomm's Snapdragon chipsets in its foldable phones since their inception. If the latest leak turns out to be true, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 could be the first to use the company's in-house Exynos SoC.

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 is anticipated to launch alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 7 in July. It is rumoured to come with a 3.6-inch cover display and a 6.8-inch inner display. It could feature 12GB of RAM and could be offered in 256GB or 512GB of storage options. It is tipped to get a dual rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. It is likely to get a 4,300mAh battery and offer 25W wired charging speed.

 

Samsung Galaxy S25

Samsung Galaxy S25

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact and excellent aesthetics
  • Top-notch display
  • AI features loaded
  • One UI 7 brings nice updates
  • Decent cameras
  • Bad
  • 25W fast-charging limit
  • Expensive (base price)
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
iQOO Z10x First Impressions
Samsung Galaxy M56 5G India Launch Set for April 17; Design, Key Features Revealed

Related Stories

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 7 to Skip Snapdragon Chipset in Favour of Exynos 2500: Report
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO Z10,Â iQOO Z10x Launched in India With Up to 7,300mAh Battery
  2. OTT Releases This Week: Chhaava, The Last of US Season 2, Chorii 2, and More
  3. Poco F7 Ultra May Launch in India Soon Alongside Poco F7
  4. Moto Book 60 Laptop, Moto Pad 60 Pro Tablet to Debut on This Date
  5. Oppo Find X8s, Find X8s+ With Dimensity 9400+ Chipset Launched
  6. Samsung Galaxy M56 5G India Launch Date, Design and Key Features Confirmed
  7. Google Rolls Out April 2025 Update for Pixel With These Fixes
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Specifications Leak; Might Arrive With One UI 8
  9. Redmi A5 India Launch Date, Colour Options, Key Features Revealed
#Latest Stories
  1. Adobe Previews Agentic AI Tools Across Acrobat, Photoshop and Premiere Pro
  2. Trump Reverses ‘DeFi Broker Rule’ Introduced Under Biden: All Details
  3. Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 7 to Skip Snapdragon Chipset in Favour of Exynos 2500: Report
  4. Google Pixel Phones Receiving April 2025 Update With Bug Fixes, Latest Security Patch
  5. OpenAI Upgrades Memory in ChatGPT, Can Reference to Users’ Previous Chats
  6. Samsung Galaxy M56 5G India Launch Set for April 17; Design, Key Features Revealed
  7. Google XR Glasses Prototype With Real Time Translation, 'Memory' Features Showcased at TED 2025
  8. Elon Musk’s xAI Releases Grok 3 in API for Developers, Introduces a ‘Fast’ Model
  9. JioHotstar Crosses 200 Million Paying Subscribers on IPL Frenzy
  10. Poco F7 Ultra India Launch Officially Teased; May Arrive Alongside Poco F7
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »