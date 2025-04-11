Samsung is believed to unveil its Galaxy Z Flip 7 later this year at a Galaxy Unpacked event. While details about the clamshell foldable phone haven't been officially confirmed, new rumours about its specifications have surfaced up on the Web. According to a new report, Samsung could use its in-house Exynos 2500 chipset in its upcoming foldable phone. This would be a break from the recent past, where Samsung had used Qualcomm chipsets for its foldables.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Could Run on Exynos 2500

As per a report by Korean publication Seoul Economic Daily, Samsung's Mobile Experience (MX) Division will start mass production of new foldable phones in May at factories in Gumi, Gyeongsangbuk-do (Korea) and Vietnam. The brand is reportedly planning to produce about 2,40,000 units of Galaxy Z Flip 7 and about 1,70,000 units of the rumoured Galaxy Z Flip FE. Meanwhile, around 1,60,000 Galaxy Z Fold 7 units will be reportedly produced in four colourways, including a new Coral Red colour option, matching the Galaxy S25 series.

The report states that Samsung's MX division is conducting final tests on installing the Exynos 2500 chip on the Galaxy Z Flip 7. The brand is currently working on adopting its in-house chipset in the next generation flip-style foldable phone exclusively regardless of the region.

Exynos 2500 chipset, designed by Samsung's System LSI division and produced on a 3nm process, was originally planned to be installed in the Galaxy S25 series. However, it was cancelled due to performance issues and other unknown reasons, the report states.

Samsung has used Qualcomm's Snapdragon chipsets in its foldable phones since their inception. If the latest leak turns out to be true, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 could be the first to use the company's in-house Exynos SoC.

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 is anticipated to launch alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 7 in July. It is rumoured to come with a 3.6-inch cover display and a 6.8-inch inner display. It could feature 12GB of RAM and could be offered in 256GB or 512GB of storage options. It is tipped to get a dual rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. It is likely to get a 4,300mAh battery and offer 25W wired charging speed.