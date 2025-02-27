Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Renders Suggest Minor Design Changes; Tipped to Get Bigger Displays

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 is tipped to feature a 3.6-inch cover display.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 February 2025 15:18 IST
Photo Credit: Android Headlines/ @OnLeaks

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 is tipped to run on Samsung's Exynos 2500 chipset

Highlights
  • Samsung could keep Galaxy Z Flip 7's design unchanged from old model
  • It is tipped to be priced at $1,099 for the base variant
  • t is tipped to feature a dual rear camera unit
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 is expected to launch in the second half of this year alongside Galaxy Z Fold 7. Most leaks in recent weeks have focused on the Galaxy Z Fold 7, however, we now get our first look at the design and specifications of the Galaxy Z Flip 7. New leaked renders of the clamshell foldable show a design similar to the Galaxy Z Flip 6 with a centrally positioned hole-punch cutout on the main display and dual rear cameras. The clamshell foldable smartphone is expected to be powered by an Exynos 2500 chipset.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Design Leaked

Prominent leaker Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) in collaboration with Android Headlines shared alleged renders and specifications of Galaxy Z Flip 7. It is shown to have a centrally aligned hole-punch cutout to house the selfie camera on the main display. The small screen appears to have two outward-facing sensors. In the leaked renders, the handset is shown in a light blue colour option with a similar design as previous generations.

The leak suggests that the Galaxy Z Flip 7 will get slightly bigger inner and outer screens. It is tipped to feature a 3.6-inch cover display and a 6.8-inch inner display. The Galaxy Z Flip 6 for comparison, has a 3.4-inch cover display and a 6.7-inch inner screen. The upcoming phone is said to run on Samsung's Exynos 2500 chipset. It is likely to feature 12GB of RAM and could be offered in 256GB or 512GB of storage options.

For optics, Samsung is said to maintain the camera setup of the previous model in the new Galaxy Z Flip 7. It is tipped to feature a dual rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. The phone is likely to pack upgraded sensors and is said to measure 166.6 x 75.2 x 6.9mm. The thickness of the phone could be 9.1mm with the camera bump. For comparison, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 measures 165.1 x 71.9 x 6.9mm when unfolded.

The report further claims that the Galaxy Z Flip 7 will be priced at $1,099 (roughly Rs. 96,000) for the base variant, maintaining the same pricing as the Galaxy Z Flip 6.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Renders Suggest Minor Design Changes; Tipped to Get Bigger Displays
