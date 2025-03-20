Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 could ship without a charger.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 20 March 2025 11:43 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Could retain the 25W fast charging support of Galaxy Z Flip 6

Highlights
  • Upcoming foldables could maintain 25W wired charging speeds
  • Galaxy Z Fold 7 could have same 4,400mAh battery as its predecessor
  • They could arrive in July
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 are said to be in the works and multiple sources have recently hinted at their specifications. As we wait for a possible July launch event, Samsung's 2025 foldables have allegedly been spotted on China's Compulsory Certification (3C) authority, suggesting their charging speeds. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip could offer the same charging speed as their predecessors. Previous leaks have indicated that the book-style foldable could get a 4,400mAh battery, while the Galaxy Z Flip 7 could feature a 4,300mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 Allegedly Receives Certification in China

As spotted by tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd), the unannounced Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 have appeared on the 3C site with model numbers SM-F9660 and SM-F7660, respectively. The screenshots of the listing shared by the tipster show that the handsets are compatible with a charger bearing the model number EP-TA800 that supports up to 25W wired charging speed.

Last year's Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6 offer the same 25W wired charging speed. If Samsung sticks to 25W wired charging speed in the upcoming foldables, then they might lag behind the Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25 Ultra models which have a faster charging speed of 45W. The recently launched Galaxy A56 5G and Galaxy A36 5G also support 45W charging.

The alleged 3C listing further suggests that the both Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 will ship without a charger in the retail box, which isn't surprising. 

As per recent leaks, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will come with the same 4,400mAh battery, same as the Galaxy Z Fold 6. The Galaxy Z Flip 7, on the other hand, could get a slightly larger 4,300mAh battery, compared to the 4,000mAh battery on the Galaxy Z Flip 6.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 are expected to go official in July at Samsung's second Galaxy Unpacked event of the year. They could be announced alongside Samsung's first tri-fold smartphone. Samsung is believed to pack a Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy SoC in the Galaxy Z Fold 7. Meanwhile, the clamshell foldable is said to run on Samsung's Exynos 2500 chipset.

 

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
