Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 are said to be in the works and multiple sources have recently hinted at their specifications. As we wait for a possible July launch event, Samsung's 2025 foldables have allegedly been spotted on China's Compulsory Certification (3C) authority, suggesting their charging speeds. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip could offer the same charging speed as their predecessors. Previous leaks have indicated that the book-style foldable could get a 4,400mAh battery, while the Galaxy Z Flip 7 could feature a 4,300mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 Allegedly Receives Certification in China

As spotted by tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd), the unannounced Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 have appeared on the 3C site with model numbers SM-F9660 and SM-F7660, respectively. The screenshots of the listing shared by the tipster show that the handsets are compatible with a charger bearing the model number EP-TA800 that supports up to 25W wired charging speed.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 SM-F9660 and Z Flip 7 SM-F7660 spotted with ⚡ 25 watt wired charging. 🥴 pic.twitter.com/QUpXVjpbA3 — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) March 19, 2025

Last year's Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6 offer the same 25W wired charging speed. If Samsung sticks to 25W wired charging speed in the upcoming foldables, then they might lag behind the Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25 Ultra models which have a faster charging speed of 45W. The recently launched Galaxy A56 5G and Galaxy A36 5G also support 45W charging.

The alleged 3C listing further suggests that the both Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 will ship without a charger in the retail box, which isn't surprising.

As per recent leaks, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will come with the same 4,400mAh battery, same as the Galaxy Z Fold 6. The Galaxy Z Flip 7, on the other hand, could get a slightly larger 4,300mAh battery, compared to the 4,000mAh battery on the Galaxy Z Flip 6.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 are expected to go official in July at Samsung's second Galaxy Unpacked event of the year. They could be announced alongside Samsung's first tri-fold smartphone. Samsung is believed to pack a Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy SoC in the Galaxy Z Fold 7. Meanwhile, the clamshell foldable is said to run on Samsung's Exynos 2500 chipset.