Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Leaked Case Renders Suggest Design; Galaxy Z Fold 7 Protective Glass Surfaces Online

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 is likely to feature a larger 6.8-inch inner display.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 26 March 2025 13:24 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip has a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED main display

Highlights
  • Transparent cases showcase cover screen of the clamshell foldable phone
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 has 6.3-inch cover screen
  • Galaxy Z Flip 7 is anticipated to launch alongside the Galaxy Z Fold
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Fold 7 launch is still months away, but numerous leaks about their design are popping up on the Web. Most recently, a leak suggests the case designs for the flip-style foldable phone. The transparent protective cases look similar to the current Galaxy Z Flip 6. The Galaxy Z Flip 7 is expected to be slightly bigger than the Galaxy Z Flip 6, with a 6.85-inch internal display. The new leak also shows a screen protector for the Galaxy Z Fold 7, and it appears to be taller than the outgoing model.

Tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) has posted alleged renders of the Galaxy Z Flip 7 cases on X (formerly Twitter). The transparent cases showcase the design of the clamshell foldable phone, and it suggests cut-outs for the power button and volume rockers on the spines and the speaker and charging port on the bottom.

The leaked images suggest that the overall design of the new model is similar to the Galaxy Z Flip 6. The bezels appear to be smaller on the Galaxy Z Flip 7 compared to the old model, and this is likely to be due to the increased screen size. The upcoming model is rumoured to get a larger 6.8-inch display than the previous model's 6.7-inch screen.

The tipster has also shared alleged images of protective glass for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 cover display. It appears to be taller than the existing model. The cover display of the phone is expected to be 6.5-inch, up from Galaxy Z Fold 6's 6.3-inch cover screen.

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 is anticipated to launch alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 7 in July. The former could run on Samsung's Exynos 2500 chipset, while the latter could get a Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy SoC. The book-style foldable could get a 4,400mAh battery, while the Galaxy Z Flip 7 could feature a 4,300mAh battery. Both models are expected to offer a 25W wired charging speed.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Specifications, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
