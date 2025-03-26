Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Fold 7 launch is still months away, but numerous leaks about their design are popping up on the Web. Most recently, a leak suggests the case designs for the flip-style foldable phone. The transparent protective cases look similar to the current Galaxy Z Flip 6. The Galaxy Z Flip 7 is expected to be slightly bigger than the Galaxy Z Flip 6, with a 6.85-inch internal display. The new leak also shows a screen protector for the Galaxy Z Fold 7, and it appears to be taller than the outgoing model.

Tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) has posted alleged renders of the Galaxy Z Flip 7 cases on X (formerly Twitter). The transparent cases showcase the design of the clamshell foldable phone, and it suggests cut-outs for the power button and volume rockers on the spines and the speaker and charging port on the bottom.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 Case and Fold7 Film pic.twitter.com/FuhOtl513K — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) March 25, 2025

The leaked images suggest that the overall design of the new model is similar to the Galaxy Z Flip 6. The bezels appear to be smaller on the Galaxy Z Flip 7 compared to the old model, and this is likely to be due to the increased screen size. The upcoming model is rumoured to get a larger 6.8-inch display than the previous model's 6.7-inch screen.

The tipster has also shared alleged images of protective glass for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 cover display. It appears to be taller than the existing model. The cover display of the phone is expected to be 6.5-inch, up from Galaxy Z Fold 6's 6.3-inch cover screen.

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 is anticipated to launch alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 7 in July. The former could run on Samsung's Exynos 2500 chipset, while the latter could get a Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy SoC. The book-style foldable could get a 4,400mAh battery, while the Galaxy Z Flip 7 could feature a 4,300mAh battery. Both models are expected to offer a 25W wired charging speed.