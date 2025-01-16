Technology News
English Edition

Best Offers on Premium Wireless Headphones During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025

The Sony WH-1000XM5 is priced at Rs. 25,900 during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 16 January 2025 20:01 IST
Best Offers on Premium Wireless Headphones During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025

The ongoing Amazon sale will conclude on January 19

Highlights
  • The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale started on January 13 for all users
  • SBI customers can get a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 14,000
  • Other benefits include coupons, no-cost EMI, and Amazon Pay cashback
Advertisement

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 is the right time to purchase a new premium wireless headphones, if you are looking for a new pair in the market. The e-commerce giant started its first sale of the year on January 13 and it will conclude in four days on January 19. However, for these remaining days, buyers can find discounts on a wide range of products including wireless headphones from major brands such as Sony, Bose, Sennheiser, Marshal, and more.

How to Get Additional Discounts During the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale

The platform offers native discounts on select products across categories during the sale. But buyers can further reduce the cost of their purchase by availing several additional discounts. Notably, those using SBI bank credit cards to transact on Amazon will get a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 14,000. Apart from this, individuals can also find exchange offers listed on specific product pages. By exchanging their existing devices, buyers will be able to avail of additional discounts on devices. However, Amazon determines the value of exchanged products and it may vary from device to device.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Top Deals on Premium Wireless Headphones

Product Name MRP Sale Price Amazon Link
Sony WH-1000XM5 Rs. 34,990 Rs. 25,900 Buy Now
Bose QuietComfort Ultra Rs. 35,900 Rs. 26,998 Buy Now
Sennheiser Momentum 4 Rs. 34,990 Rs. 22,989 Buy Now
Marshall Major V Rs. 17,999 Rs. 14,997 Buy Now
Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 Rs. 64,999 Rs. 18,997 Buy Now
Sonos Ace Rs. 39,999 Rs. 33,997 Buy Now
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones

Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Looks good, comfortable fit
  • Very good app and features
  • Detailed, well-tuned, flexible sound
  • Impressive active noise cancellation
  • Excellent battery life
  • Bad
  • A bit expensive
  • Does not fold fully, less portable
Read detailed Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones review
Colour Black
Headphone Type Over-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity Wireless
Type Headphones
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, Amazon sale, Sony, Bose, Sennheiser, Marshal
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Best Air Conditioners Deals You Can Avail of During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale:

Related Stories

Best Offers on Premium Wireless Headphones During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 14 Pro 5G Series With 50-Megapixel Cameras Launched in India
  2. HMD Fusion Review
  3. TCL Launches 'World's Largest' 115-inch QD-Mini LED 4K TV in India: See Price
  4. OTT Releases This Week (Jan 13-Jan19): Paatal Lok Season 2 and More
  5. Oppo Find N5 Design Surfaces in Leaked Images; Might Look Like This
  6. iPhone 17 Air and Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim Tipped to Get Smaller Batteries
#Latest Stories
  1. Flower of Evil OTT Release Date: Gripping K-Drama to Stream on This OTT Platform
  2. Anuja Short Film: Priyanka Chopra and Guneet Monga's Project to Release on Netflix
  3. DJI Flip All-in-One Vlog Camera Drone With 4K Video Support, AI-Powered Subject Tracking Launched
  4. Google Workspace Subscription Prices Hiked, Gemini AI Features Added to All Plans
  5. NOAA Confirms a Weak and 'Unusual' La Niña by Spring
  6. DMCC to Build 17-Storey 'Crypto Tower' in Dubai for Crypto, Web3 Firms
  7. Apple Reportedly Enters List of Top Five Smartphone Brands in India for the First Time
  8. ISRO Successfully Executes SpaDeX Docking Experiment, India Becomes Fourth Nation to Achieve the Feat
  9. Apple Loses Smartphone Sales Crown in China, Drops to Third in 2024
  10. Astronomers Discover Unusual X-Ray Oscillations From a Black Hole 100 Million Light-Years Away
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »