Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 is the right time to purchase a new premium wireless headphones, if you are looking for a new pair in the market. The e-commerce giant started its first sale of the year on January 13 and it will conclude in four days on January 19. However, for these remaining days, buyers can find discounts on a wide range of products including wireless headphones from major brands such as Sony, Bose, Sennheiser, Marshal, and more.

How to Get Additional Discounts During the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale

The platform offers native discounts on select products across categories during the sale. But buyers can further reduce the cost of their purchase by availing several additional discounts. Notably, those using SBI bank credit cards to transact on Amazon will get a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 14,000. Apart from this, individuals can also find exchange offers listed on specific product pages. By exchanging their existing devices, buyers will be able to avail of additional discounts on devices. However, Amazon determines the value of exchanged products and it may vary from device to device.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Top Deals on Premium Wireless Headphones

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.