Sony launched the ULT Tower 9, ULT Tower 9AC, ULT Field 5, and ULT Field 3 speakers in India alongside the ULTMIC1 wireless microphones. The Sony ULT Tower 9 is claimed to offer a playback time of up to 25 hours, while the Tower 9AC offers a plug-and-play experience, just like the ULTMIC1 microphone. All speakers in the newly introduced series feature a dedicated 'ULT' button for bass enhancement. The launch of these products comes three months after Sony unveiled the ULT Tower 10, ULT Field 7, ULT Field 1, and Sony ULT Wear headphones in the country.

Sony ULT Tower 9, Tower 9AC, Field 5, Field 3 and ULTMIC1 Price in India

Sony ULT Tower 9 price in India is set at Rs. 84,990, while the Sony ULT Tower 9AC costs Rs. 69,990. Both models will be sold in a black colourway. The Sony ULT Field 5 is available in off-white and black colour options for Rs. 24,990,

Customers can purchase the Sony ULT Field 3 at Rs. 17,990 in forest grey, off-white, and black colours. The Sony ULTMIC1 is priced at Rs. 14,990, and it comes in a single black colourway.

Sony ULT Tower 9, Sony Tower 9AC Features

The Sony ULT Tower 9 and ULT Tower 9A feature ULT Power Sound with two selectable bass modes, ULT1 and ULT2. The speakers also come with 360-degree Party Sound and 360-degree Party Light, and support karaoke with a mic. They also support guitar input and can act as a sound booster for TVs. The design includes a built-in handle, casters for portability, a water-resistant top panel, and a built-in power bank.

The Sound Field Optimisation of the Sony ULT Tower 9 is said to adjust audio based on ambient noise, and the Party Connect feature allows it to link up to 100 compatible speakers. While the Sony ULT Tower 9 is claimed to offer up to 25 hours of battery life with quick charging support, the ULT Tower 9AC offers the same features but works in a plug-and-play format.

Sony ULT Field 5, Sony ULT Field 3 Features

The Sony ULT Field 5 and ULT Field 3 are portable wireless speakers, which also offer ULT Power Sound. They come with a 10-band custom equaliser, Sound Field Optimisation, multi-device connectivity, and the ability to link up to 100 compatible speakers via Party Connect.

Both speakers sport a multi-way strap and have an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance. While the ULT Field 5 is claimed to offer up to 25 hours of battery life, the ULT Field 3 is said to provide up to 24 hours of usage on a single charge.

Notably, all speakers, including the Sony ULT Tower 9 and Tower 9AC, feature the ULT button for bass enhancement and can be used to toggle between one or two bass-boost modes.

Sony ULTMIC1 Features

The Sony ULTMIC1 is a wireless microphone designed for karaoke and sing-alongs. It is said to offer clear vocals with minimal background noise. The Duet Assist feature is said to automatically balance the mic volume during duet performances.

Users can connect the mic via a dongle to a ULT Party Speaker. The battery is claimed to last for up to 20 hours on a single charge, while a fast charge of 10 minutes is said to offer up to 120 minutes of use.