Sony WF-C710N TWS earphones were launched in select global markets on Tuesday. They are equipped with noise-cancelling features including Ambient Sound and Adaptive Sound Control. The headsets come with a similar design to the preceding Sony WF-C700N and offer a similar IPX4-rated splash-resistant build. The latest WF-C710N earbuds from Sony are compatible with the company's Sound Connect app and are claimed to offer a total playback time of up to 30 hours, which is a considerable upgrade over the 15-hour total battery life of the older WF-C700N buds.

Sony WF-C710N Price, Availability

Sony WF-C710N price in the UK is set at GBP 120 (roughly Rs. 11,100), while in select Europen markets, they are priced at EUR 100 (roughly Rs. 9,300), the company confirmed in a press release. Meanwhile, in the US, the TWS earphones are listed at $119.99 (roughly Rs. 10,300). They are currently available for pre-order via the regional Sony e-stores.

Sony offers the WF-C710N earphones in four colourways including Black, Glass Blue, Pink and White shades. The Glass Blue Blue option, including its case, has a clear design, while the other variants have pastel finishes.

Sony WF-C710N Features, Specifications

The Sony WF-C710N are equipped with 5mm drivers with support for Sony's Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE) processing technology that is claimed to offer balanced and clear audio tuning. They come with Dual Noise Sensor technology as well, which uses two microphones to detect and filter surround noise.

The latest TWS earphones from Sony have Ambient Sound mode support which lets some ambient noise pass through to allow users to remain aware of their environment. The headsets are compatible with Sony's Sound Connect app. Users can use the app to adjust the ambient sound intensity in 20 levels. The app also allows users to customise EQ levels for a personalised listening experience

A dedicated Voice passthrough setting turns off noise cancellation and allows all environmental noises to pass through. The Adaptive Sound Control feature of the WF-C710N earphones helps the headsets adjust the noise cancellation level as per the ambient sound disturbances. Their support for AI-backed Precise Voice Pickup technology is claimed to allow users to experience clear calls.

Sony confirms that the WF-C710N TWS headsets support AAC and SBC audio codes as well as dual-device and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. They support Touch Control which users can employ to play, stop, skip through tracks, and adjust the volume. The earphones have an IPX4 rating for splash resistance.

The Sony WF-C710N earphones are claimed to offer a playback time of up to 30 hours, with the case. Without the case, they can last for up to 12 hours on a single charge. The cylindrical storage and charging case has a USB Type-C port and weighs about 38g, while each earbud weighs about 5.2g.