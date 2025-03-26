Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Sony WF C710N TWS Earphones With ANC, Up to 30 Hours Total Battery Life Launched

Sony WF-C710N TWS Earphones With ANC, Up to 30 Hours Total Battery Life Launched

Sony WF-C710N are compatible with Sony's Sound Connect app.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 26 March 2025 14:19 IST
Sony WF-C710N TWS Earphones With ANC, Up to 30 Hours Total Battery Life Launched

Photo Credit: Sony

Sony WF-C710N comes in Black, Glass Blue, Pink and White colour options

Highlights
  • Sony WF-C710N are equipped with 5mm drivers
  • The TWS earphones support AAC and SBC audio codes
  • The WF-C710N headsets support Sony's DSEE processing technology
Advertisement

Sony WF-C710N TWS earphones were launched in select global markets on Tuesday. They are equipped with noise-cancelling features including Ambient Sound and Adaptive Sound Control. The headsets come with a similar design to the preceding Sony WF-C700N and offer a similar IPX4-rated splash-resistant build. The latest WF-C710N earbuds from Sony are compatible with the company's Sound Connect app and are claimed to offer a total playback time of up to 30 hours, which is a considerable upgrade over the 15-hour total battery life of the older WF-C700N buds.

Sony WF-C710N Price, Availability

Sony WF-C710N price in the UK is set at GBP 120 (roughly Rs. 11,100), while in select Europen markets, they are priced at EUR 100 (roughly Rs. 9,300), the company confirmed in a press release. Meanwhile, in the US, the TWS earphones are listed at $119.99 (roughly Rs. 10,300). They are currently available for pre-order via the regional Sony e-stores.

Sony offers the WF-C710N earphones in four colourways including Black, Glass Blue, Pink and White shades. The Glass Blue Blue option, including its case, has a clear design, while the other variants have pastel finishes.

Sony WF-C710N Features, Specifications

The Sony WF-C710N are equipped with 5mm drivers with support for Sony's Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE) processing technology that is claimed to offer balanced and clear audio tuning. They come with Dual Noise Sensor technology as well, which uses two microphones to detect and filter surround noise.

The latest TWS earphones from Sony have Ambient Sound mode support which lets some ambient noise pass through to allow users to remain aware of their environment. The headsets are compatible with Sony's Sound Connect app. Users can use the app to adjust the ambient sound intensity in 20 levels. The app also allows users to customise EQ levels for a personalised listening experience

A dedicated Voice passthrough setting turns off noise cancellation and allows all environmental noises to pass through. The Adaptive Sound Control feature of the WF-C710N earphones helps the headsets adjust the noise cancellation level as per the ambient sound disturbances. Their support for AI-backed Precise Voice Pickup technology is claimed to allow users to experience clear calls.

Sony confirms that the WF-C710N TWS headsets support AAC and SBC audio codes as well as dual-device and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. They support Touch Control which users can employ to play, stop, skip through tracks, and adjust the volume. The earphones have an IPX4 rating for splash resistance.

The Sony WF-C710N earphones are claimed to offer a playback time of up to 30 hours, with the case. Without the case, they can last for up to 12 hours on a single charge. The cylindrical storage and charging case has a USB Type-C port and weighs about 38g, while each earbud weighs about 5.2g.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Sony WF-C710N, Sony WF-C710N Price, Sony WF-C710N Launch, Sony WF-C710N Features, Sony
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
ChatGPT Improves Photo Editing Feature, Lets Users Create Charts for Work
Sony WF-C710N TWS Earphones With ANC, Up to 30 Hours Total Battery Life Launched
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo X200 Ultra Confirmed to Launch in April; Could Arrive With Vivo X200s
  2. Nothing Adds Camera Capture Feature to Phone 3a's Essential Space
  3. Vivo T4 5G Set to Launch in India Soon; to Be Available on Flipkart
  4. Sony WF-C710N TWS Earphones With Up to 30 Hours Total Battery Life Launched
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, Galaxy Z Fold 7 Leaked Accessories Hint at Design
  6. Vivo Vision With Apple Vision Pro-Inspired Design Unveiled in China
  7. Netflix Now Supports Streaming HDR10+ Content on These Devices
  8. iQOO Z10 Showcased in Two Colourways
  9. IPL 2025 Live Streaming for Free: How to Watch RR vs KKR IPL Match Online?
  10. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Tipped to Get Triple Rear Cameras, Larger Battery
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo's Book-Style Foldable Tablet Design Spotted in Patent Document
  2. Vivo T4 5G Confirmed to Launch in India Soon; to Be Available on Flipkart
  3. Sony WF-C710N TWS Earphones With ANC, Up to 30 Hours Total Battery Life Launched
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Leaked Case Renders Suggest Design; Galaxy Z Fold 7 Protective Glass Surfaces Online
  5. Tecno Camon 40 Series to Get OS Updates Up to Android 18, 5 Years of Security Patches
  6. ChatGPT Improves Photo Editing Feature, Lets Users Create Charts for Work
  7. Nintendo Switch 2 Outlook by Goldman Sachs Drives Shares
  8. Trump Family's World Liberty Financial Crypto Venture to Launch Stablecoin
  9. Signal Head Defends Messaging App's Security After US War Plan Leak
  10. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Trades Close to $88,000, Majority Altcoins Register Gains
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »