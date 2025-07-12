Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 has begun for users with Prime subscriptions. The sale, which went live at midnight July 12, is giving people the opportunity to get the best deals on various electronics and products till July 14. This is Amazon's longest Prime Day sale as previously the company held the sale event only for a single day. You can grab the best deals on different products, especially consumer electronics such as washing machines, refrigerators, laptops, televisions, air conditioners, smartphones, true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones, Bluetooth speakers etc.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: The Best Discounts On TWS Earphones

The e-commerce giant is offering TWS earphones from popular brands with up to 80 percent discounts. Moreover, customers can grab wireless earphones with additional bank discounts on select credit and debit cards. During the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025, there are about 31 bank offers that will help most individuals with Prime subscriptions to buy their next TWS earphones at an affordable price. Prime members can also get a 5 percent cashback with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cards, while others can get a 3 percent cashback. Customers can also available no cost EMI options.

During the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025, the online retailer has brought down prices of several TWS earphones which were earlier priced above the Rs. 10,000 price range. We have curated a list of the best deals under Rs. 10,000 for customers who are looking to buy a pair of TWS earphones for themselves during this three-day long sale.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.