Technology News
English Edition

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Best Deals on TWS Earphones Under Rs. 10,000 in India

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 has begun. During the sale, the e-commerce platform is offering discounts on laptops, phones, audio products etc.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 12 July 2025 18:20 IST
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Best Deals on TWS Earphones Under Rs. 10,000 in India

During the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025, Sony WF-C710N TWS Earphones are available at Rs. 7,989

Highlights
  • Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 started at July 12 midnight
  • Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is exclusively for Prime members
  • This is Amazon’s longest Prime Day sale
Advertisement

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 has begun for users with Prime subscriptions. The sale, which went live at midnight July 12, is giving people the opportunity to get the best deals on various electronics and products till July 14. This is Amazon's longest Prime Day sale as previously the company held the sale event only for a single day. You can grab the best deals on different products, especially consumer electronics such as washing machines, refrigerators, laptops, televisions, air conditioners, smartphones, true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones, Bluetooth speakers etc.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: The Best Discounts On TWS Earphones

The e-commerce giant is offering TWS earphones from popular brands with up to 80 percent discounts. Moreover, customers can grab wireless earphones with additional bank discounts on select credit and debit cards. During the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025, there are about 31 bank offers that will help most individuals with Prime subscriptions to buy their next TWS earphones at an affordable price. Prime members can also get a 5 percent cashback with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cards, while others can get a 3 percent cashback. Customers can also available no cost EMI options.

During the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025, the online retailer has brought down prices of several TWS earphones which were earlier priced above the Rs. 10,000 price range. We have curated a list of the best deals under Rs. 10,000 for customers who are looking to buy a pair of TWS earphones for themselves during this three-day long sale.

Model List Price Sale Price Buying Link
Sony WF-C710N Rs. 12,990 Rs. 7,989 Buy Now
Sony WF-C510 Rs. 8,990 Rs. 3,989 Buy Now
Sony WF-C700N Rs. 12,990 Rs. 5,989 Buy Now
Skullcandy Dime Evo Rs. 19,999 Rs. 3,999 Buy Now
Skullcandy Smokin Buds Rs. 8,199 Rs. 2,372 Buy Now
Noise Master Buds Rs. 7,999 Rs. 6,999 Buy Now
JBL Tune Beam 2 Rs. 11,999 Rs. 5,499 Buy Now
Boat Nirvana Ion ANC Pro Rs. 13,990 Rs. 1,999 Buy Now
Boat Nirvana Space Rs. 7,999 Rs. 1,699 Buy Now
Boat Nirvana Ivy Pro Rs. 17,990 Rs. 4,999 Buy Now
Boat Nirvana Crystl Rs. 10,990 Rs. 2,169 Buy Now
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Amazon, Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025, Amazon discount, TWS Eaphones, JBL, Sony, Skullcandy, Boat, Noise
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Up to 75 Percent Discounts on Computer Accessories From Logitech, Dell, Asus and More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Top Deals on Apple iPhone 15, iPhone 16e, iPhone 16 Pro Max and More

Related Stories

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Best Deals on TWS Earphones Under Rs. 10,000 in India
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Freedom Sale 2025 Highlights: Best Deals on Phones, Tablets and More
  2. Google Pixel 9a Review: A Really Good Buy
  3. Vivo T4R 5G Launched in India With MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC
  4. Google Pixel 10 Series Price, Offers Leaked Ahead of August 20 Launch
  5. Flipkart Freedom Sale 2025 to Start Tonight; Smartphone Deals Teased
  6. Qualcomm Said to be Developing Another High-End Snapdragon Chipset
  7. Insta360 Go Ultra Could Offer Up to 4K 60FPS Video Recording
  8. iQOO Z10 Turbo+, TWS Air 3 Pro Launch Date Confirmed: Specifications
  9. Oppo K13 Turbo Series India Launch Timeline Leaked
#Latest Stories
  1. PSR J0922+0638 Pulsar Keeps Glitching Every 550 Days, Scientists Are Intrigued
  2. Starlink’s Unintended Signals Threaten Astronomical Research, Study Finds
  3. DogMan OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This American Animated Movie Online?
  4. Love Hurts OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  5. Xbox Game Pass Hit Nearly $5 Billion in Revenue for the First Time in FY 2025, Microsoft Says
  6. Samsung Tri-Fold Phone to Launch in H2 2025; Galaxy S25 FE Teased to Debut Earlier
  7. Flipkart Freedom Sale 2025 to Start Tonight With Discounts on iPhone 16, Galaxy S24, Nothing Phone 3a, More
  8. Vodafone Idea (Vi) 5G Services Rolling Out in Surat, Meerut, and Seven Other Cities With Special Introductory Offers
  9. Qualcomm Said to be Developing Another High-End Chipset; Could Offer Snapdragon 8 Elite-Level Performance
  10. Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro, Galaxy S26 Edge Could Bring Battery Improvements Over Their Predecessors
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »