Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2025 is set to begin on September 23, and it is one of the best times to upgrade or purchase a new pair of headphones. The upcoming sale event will feature a wide range of products at attractive discounts, along with appealing exchange offers and other perks. Ahead of the main event, Amazon has highlighted some of the best early deals on electronics, including laptops, smartphones, smart TVs, and gaming gear. Here, we have compiled some of the top deals on flagship headphones and wireless headsets that you should check out.

In addition to reduced prices, SBI debit and credit card users can claim a 10 percent instant discount, while shoppers can also benefit from EMI offers. Coupons and exchange deals can further lower the final cost, helping buyers maximise their savings. Terms and conditions apply to all additional offers.

Previously, we highlighted the top early deals on smartphones from brands such as iQOO, Poco, Realme, and OnePlus, along with discounts on Amazon Echo devices, popular gaming consoles, laptops, and PC accessories. Now, we're featuring the best early offers on premium headsets from leading brands like Sony, Bose, Samsung, and others, available ahead of the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025.

For instance, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra wireless headphones, marked at Rs. 35,900, can now be bought for as low as Rs. 24,749. Sony's WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones can be purchased at the lowest possible rate of Rs. 24,740, down from their MRP of Rs. 34,990. The premium Galaxy Buds 3 Pro TWS earphones from Samsung can be bought at an effective sale price of Rs. 11,999, down from a Rs. 24,999 MRP.

Best Flagship Headset Deals in Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.