Amazon Sale 2025: Best Deals on Flagship Headphones From Sony, Samsung, Bose and More

Coupons and exchange deals can further lower the final cost, helping buyers maximise their savings.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly | Updated: 18 September 2025 14:57 IST
Amazon Sale 2025: Best Deals on Flagship Headphones From Sony, Samsung, Bose and More

Amazon Sale 2025: Noise Master Buds (pictured) can be bought for as low as Rs. 6,749

Highlights
  • Bose QuietComfort Ultra wireless can be bought for as low as Rs. 24,749
  • Sony's WH-1000XM5 can be purchased at the lowest price of Rs. 24,740
  • Galaxy Buds 3 Pro can be bought at an effective sale price of Rs. 11,999
Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2025 is set to begin on September 23, and it is one of the best times to upgrade or purchase a new pair of headphones. The upcoming sale event will feature a wide range of products at attractive discounts, along with appealing exchange offers and other perks. Ahead of the main event, Amazon has highlighted some of the best early deals on electronics, including laptops, smartphones, smart TVs, and gaming gear. Here, we have compiled some of the top deals on flagship headphones and wireless headsets that you should check out.

In addition to reduced prices, SBI debit and credit card users can claim a 10 percent instant discount, while shoppers can also benefit from EMI offers. Coupons and exchange deals can further lower the final cost, helping buyers maximise their savings. Terms and conditions apply to all additional offers.

Previously, we highlighted the top early deals on smartphones from brands such as iQOO, Poco, Realme, and OnePlus, along with discounts on Amazon Echo devices, popular gaming consoles, laptops, and PC accessories. Now, we're featuring the best early offers on premium headsets from leading brands like Sony, Bose, Samsung, and others, available ahead of the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025.

For instance, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra wireless headphones, marked at Rs. 35,900, can now be bought for as low as Rs. 24,749. Sony's WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones can be purchased at the lowest possible rate of Rs. 24,740, down from their MRP of Rs. 34,990. The premium Galaxy Buds 3 Pro TWS earphones from Samsung can be bought at an effective sale price of Rs. 11,999, down from a Rs. 24,999 MRP.

Best Flagship Headset Deals in Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025

Product MRP Effective Sale Price Amazon Link
Bose QuietComfort Ultra Rs. 35,900 Rs. 24,749 Buy Now
Sony WH-1000XM5 Rs. 34,990 Rs. 24,740 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Rs. 24.999 Rs. 11,999 Buy Now
Noise Master Buds Rs. 7,999 Rs. 7,499 Buy Now
OnePlus Buds 4 Rs. 6,499 Rs. 5,399 Buy Now
Realme Air 7 Rs. 4,999 Rs. 2,799 Buy Now
Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones

Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Looks good, comfortable fit
  • Very good app and features
  • Detailed, well-tuned, flexible sound
  • Impressive active noise cancellation
  • Excellent battery life
  • Bad
  • A bit expensive
  • Does not fold fully, less portable
Read detailed Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones review
Colour Black
Headphone Type Over-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity Wireless
Type Headphones
OnePlus Buds 4 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

OnePlus Buds 4 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Lightweight
  • Great ANC
  • Punchy sound (+ plenty of bass)
  • Good pricing
  • Bad
  • Charging case and earbuds design is a mixed bag
  • Touch controls on TWS are not super intuitive
  • No wireless charging support
Read detailed OnePlus Buds 4 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Colour Green
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Noise Master Buds True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Noise Master Buds True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Innovative case design
  • Long time fatigue-free use
  • Decent ANC
  • Good audio-tuning
  • Bad
  • Occasional high latency
  • Dual device connectivity not smooth
Read detailed Noise Master Buds True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, Amazon, Sale Offers 2025, Sale Offers, Amazon Sale
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Amazon Sale 2025: Best Deals on Flagship Headphones From Sony, Samsung, Bose and More
