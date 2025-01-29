It's been nearly three years since the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones were globally launched and recent developments suggest that its successor might finally be in the works. The purported headphones, dubbed Sony WH-1000XM6, were spotted on a US-based certification site which indicates that its launch might not be too far away. The listing also confirms a key design change that the product will undergo, building upon the design tweaks introduced with the current WH-1000XM4 model in 2022.

Sony WH-1000XM6 FCC Listing

First spotted by the Walkman Blog, Sony WH-1000XM5 were listed on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website bearing the model number AK8YY2984, where “AK8” references the Grantee code and “YY2984” is the product code. It is mentioned as a “Wireless Noise Canceling Stereo Headset” which confirms that the device will offer noise cancellation, similar to its predecessors. It is listed as made in Malaysia.

Sony WH-1000XM6 Diagram Shows Detachable Earpads

Photo Credit: US Federal Communications Commission/Sony

The FCC Test Report is accompanied by a diagram (pictured above) which gives a glimpse at the design of the purported WH-1000XM6. It is shown with what appears to be detachable earpads similar to the Apple AirPods Max, although the detachment mechanism remains unknown. The document further confirms that it will support Bluetooth 5.3 and Bluetooth LE audio. The headphones are expected to support fast charging, with 5V and 9V ratings listed as its indicators.

The listing carries an expiration date for the confidentiality period; July 22, 2025. However, it is unclear if that will be the launch date of the Sony WH-1000XM6. Notably, the WH-1000XM5 debuted globally on May 12, 2022, and its successor could also be introduced around a similar period. It is likely to build upon the features introduced by Sony's current flagship headphones.

Sony WH-1000XM5 Specifications

The Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are powered by the Integrated processor V1, along with the QN1 noise cancelling processor which claims to deliver better performance across the board. The headphones have 30mm dynamic drivers, and a refreshed and improved design that is lighter and more comfortable than its predecessors.

For connectivity, the Sony WH-1000XM5 uses Bluetooth 5.2, with support for SBC, AAC, and LDAC Bluetooth codecs. There is also multipoint connectivity for up to two devices simultaneously. Sony claims battery life of up to 30 hours on a single charge, and there is support for fast charging too.