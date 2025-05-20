Technology News
English Edition
Zeb-Silencio 111 Headphones With 40mm Titanium Drivers, Up to 55 Hours Battery Life Launched in India

Zeb-Silencio 111 headphones are also known as Zeb-Duke 3, and support Bluetooth 5.4, dual pairing, as well as AUX connectivity.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 20 May 2025 17:27 IST
Zeb-Silencio 111 Headphones With 40mm Titanium Drivers, Up to 55 Hours Battery Life Launched in India

Photo Credit: Zebronics

Zeb-Silencio 111 headphones come in black, blue, and white colour options

Highlights
  • Zeb-Silencio 111 headphones are also known as Zeb-Duke 3
  • They support up to 35dB hybrid ANC, including a transparency mode
  • The Zeb-Silencio 111 can last for up to 8 hours with a 10-minute charge
Zeb-Silencio 111 headphones have been launched in India. The headset come with a 40mm titanium driver, an adjustable headband and a USB Type-C port. The headphones are claimed to offer up to 55 hours of playback time on a single charge. The latest Zebronics headphones support active noise cancellation (ANC), environmental noise cancellation (ENC), Bluetooth 5.4, dual pairing, as well as AUX connectivity. They are equipped with three preset EQ modes and are also marketed under the name Zeb-Duke 3. 

Zeb-Silencio 111 or Zeb-Duke 3 Price in India, Availability

Zeb-Silencio 111 or the Zeb-Duke 3 headphones price in India is set at Rs. 2,999. They are offered in black, blue, and white colour options. The headphones are available for purchase in the country via Amazon and Flipkart.

Zeb-Silencio 111 or Zeb-Duke 3 Features, Specifications

The Zeb-Silencio 111 or Zeb-Duke 3 headphones have an over-ear design with an adjustable headband and cushioned earcups. They are equipped with a 40mm dynamic titanium driver, support up to 35dB hybrid ANC, and offer a transparency mode. They come with support for ENC, which is claimed to offer users a clear calling experience. 

Preset EQ modes on the Zeb-Silencio 111 headphones include Equaliser, Sound Monster and Vocal Enhancer modes. They have a dedicated low-latency gaming mode as well, which is said to provide minimal audio-visual lag. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.4, dual pairing, and AUX. 

On a single charge, the Zeb-Silencio 111 headphones, with ANC off and 50 percent volume, are claimed to offer a battery life of up to 55 hours. They have a USB Type-C charging port and are said be fully charged in one and a half hours. With 10 minutes of quick charge, they are claimed to last for up to eight hours. The headphones weigh 235g, and ship with an AUX as well as a charging cable in the box.

Sucharita Ganguly
