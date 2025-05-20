Technology News
English Edition
  Realme GT 7 Dream Edition to Be Launched in Collaboration with Aston Martin Formula One Team

Realme GT 7 Dream Edition to Be Launched in Collaboration with Aston Martin Formula One Team

Realme GT 7 Dream Edition will launch alongside the standard Realme GT 7 on May 27.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 20 May 2025 15:25 IST
Realme GT 7 Dream Edition to Be Launched in Collaboration with Aston Martin Formula One Team

Photo Credit: Amazon

Realme GT 7 Dream Edition could run on the MediaTek Dimensity 9400e SoC

Highlights
  • Realme GT 7 Dream Edition is expected to be available in limited units
  • It is likely to offer the same hardware features as the standard GT 7
  • Realme GT 7 is confirmed to feature a 7,000mAh battery
Realme GT 7 Dream Edition will launch in India and global markets on May 27 alongside the standard Realme GT 7. As we wait for the official reveal, the brand has confirmed that this special edition smartphone will be launched in association with Aston Martin's F1 Team. It is likely to be a limited edition phone. The Realme GT 7 Dream Edition is expected to arrive in a special colour option with Aston Martin-branded accessories. The specifications of the phone could be similar to the standard Realme GT 7.

Realme GT 7 Dream Edition Rear Design Revealed

The Chinese smartphone brand, through a dedicated landing page on its India and global websites, is teasing the launch of Realme GT 7 Dream Edition. Amazon has also created a microsite on its website offering a glimpse at the phone's rear design. The pages show that Realme co-designed the new handset with Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team.

The teasers show the rear panel of the phone in Aston Martin's signature green colour. The rear panel also has Aston Martin's iconic two-wing logo in the middle, with 'Formula One Team' inscribed in silver. The Realme GT 7 Dream Edition is expected to be available in limited quantities.

Realme, in a press release, announced that it will jointly develop two models annually with the Aston Martin Formula One Team as part of this collaboration. 

Additionally, a Weibo user named Jacky has shared an alleged retail box of the Realme GT Dream Edition with the F1 team's logo. This suggests that this special edition phone could come in exclusive packaging. 

We can anticipate the Realme GT 7 Dream Edition to feature Aston Martin-related icons and themes, and accessories. It is likely to offer the same hardware features as the standard GT 7. The launch event for the handset is scheduled for May 27 at 1:30pm IST. 

The Realme GT 7 is confirmed to feature a 7,000mAh battery with 120W wired charging. It will be equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 9400e SoC. The phone is rumoured to sport a 6.78-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate and 6,000 nits of peak brightness. It is expected to boast a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera, and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera.

Further reading: Realme GT 7 Dream Edition, Realme GT 7 Dream Edition Specifications, Realme GT 7
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Microsoft Releases Magentic-UI, an Open-Source Agentic Web Interface That Can Perform Tasks on the Web

