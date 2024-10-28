Tata Tiago EV Surpasses Milestone of 50,000 Units Delivery Since Launch

One of the automaker's first EV models, the Tata Tiago EV, has achieved a new milestone. The vehicle has arrived in the homes of 50,000 customers nationwide, the automaker claims. The Nexon EV, Tigor EV, X-Pres T, Punch EV and the most recent model, the curvv EV are Tata's five electric vehicles present in the market. The Tiago EV was first introduced in September 2022. Over the course of the following year, the Harrier EV, Safari EV, Avinya and Sierra EV would join these.

Tata Tiago EV Details and Features

For those who are unaware, there are four different models of the Tata Tiago EV: XE, XT, XZ+ and XZ+ Lux. Teal Blue, Daytona Grey, Tropical Mist, Pristine White and Midnight Plum are the five different colours available in the car.

The Tata Tiago, a hatchback that served as the cornerstone of Tata's 2016 market comeback, is currently among the company's best-selling vehicles. The Tata Tiago is one of the most dependable and safest hatchbacks in India because to its stylish yet powerful design, excellent features and superior safety.

The Tata Tiago EV starts at a price of Rs. 7.99 lakh onwards ( Average ex-showroom price) and goes to 11.49 lakh depending on the variant selected. Tata Motors has also reduced the prices of the Tiago EV with immediate effect. Depending on the variant, the prices have been reduced by up to Rs 70,000.

The Tata Tiago EV Car has a driving range of 250 to 315 km and an automatic transmission. The car has a 5 seater capacity making it a great choice amongst the mid-size compact vehicle options.

The battery capacity of the Tata Tiago CV is between 19.2 to 24 kWh. The former combo produces 60 bhp to 110 Nm of torque, while the latter produces 74bhp and 114Nm. The Tata Tiago EV has a claimed range of 250 km for 19.2 kWh and 315 for the 24 kWh model. Depending on the variant, the car comes with either a 3.3kW or 7.2kW home charger.