TVS Reportedly Working to Launch Two New Electric Scooters in India

TVS Motor company reportedly is planning to expand its electric two-wheeler portfolio in India this year and early next year. The brand is reported to launch a new electric scooter this year and another model by March 2025. The company's Chief Executive discussed their Electric Vehicle (EV) plans during an investor call, which confirmed this development. The company is currently offering the iQube in a number of different versions which has been very successful in India. TVS has also introduced the X sports electric scooter. However, due to some technical issues, the brand did not commenced the deliveries of the product. The TVS X was a visually appealing product that could have helped the corporation attract a lot more customers to the showrooms.

According to a report by Bikewale, the brand is reportedly developing a variety of electric scooters. Moreover, the brand is also working on an electric motorcycle. The upcoming bike might come with an affordable price tag. The report further highlights that the brand might be preparing to launch an electric version of Jupiter. Moreover, the brand could also launch an EV for the B2B segment, which might be known as XL Electric.

The brand recently trademarked two names for its electric vehicle, namely E-XL and XL EV. The report further claims that the company might unveil the electric vehicle at the 2025 Bharat Expo, followed by an official launch by March 2025.

Although EV adoption has not yet reached double digits, automakers believe there is a lot more room for growth in this market. Up until August, TVS was the second-biggest producer in India's electric two-wheeler sector, after Ola Electric. With 19,128 vehicles rolling out of the Chakan facility in September, Bajaj Auto surpassed TVS for second place, while TVS manufactured 18,099 units.