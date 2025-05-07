Technology News
Oppo Pad SE Colour Options, Key Features Confirmed Ahead of May 15 Launch

Oppo Pad SE will come with an 11-inch display.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 May 2025 15:19 IST
Oppo Pad SE Colour Options, Key Features Confirmed Ahead of May 15 Launch

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Pad SE will be offered in Night Blue and Starlight Silver colourways

  • Oppo Pad SE will come with a 9,340mAh battery
  • The tablet may get a MediaTek Dimensity G100 chipset
  • The Oppo Pad SE could support 33W wired fast charging
Oppo Pad SE will launch in China on May 15. The Oppo Reno 14 series is expected to arrive in the country on the same day. Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed the colour options of the upcoming tablet and has confirmed some of its key features as well. The brand is set to unveil the Oppo Enco Clip TWS earphones alongside the tablet and smartphones. Notably, Oppo introduced the Pad 4 Pro tablet in China in April.

Oppo Pad SE Colourways, Key Features

The Oppo Pad SE will launch in China on May 15 and will be available via the Oppo China e-store alongside other e-commerce sites. The product page of the tablet reveals that it will be offered in Night Blue and Starlight Silver (translated from Chinese) colour options. Both variants will come in a Soft Light Edition as well, as per the listing.

As per the official listing of the Oppo Pad SE, the tablet will come in 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configurations. A promotional poster for the upcoming tablet claims that it will be equipped with an 11-inch eye-comfort display, a 9,340mAh battery, and student-friendly features.

The Oppo Pad SE has been tipped to get a MediaTek Dimensity G100 chipset and 33W wired fast charging support. It could be available in a 5G variant as well. 

Alongside the Oppo Pad SE, the company is set to unveil the Oppo Enco Clip, which are open-ear TWS earphones. The purported headsets from Oppo have been listed online in Pearl Sea and Start Rock Grey (translated from Chinese) shades. They are claimed to offer up to 9.5 hours of continuous playback time from a single charge.

Sucharita Ganguly
