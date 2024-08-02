Technology News
Hybrid Auto Konnect: Redefining Automotive Advertising With Programmatic Innovations

Updated: 2 August 2024
Hybrid, in partnership with Adgully, recently organised Auto Konnect, a premier industry event dedicated to the future of automotive advertising, in Gurugram. The event brought together industry leaders, marketing innovators, and technology experts to explore the transformative power of programmatic advertising.

The theme, "Branding in the Fast Lane: Innovative Approaches to Automotive Advertising," focused on how cutting-edge technologies enhance customer engagement, drive sales, and create seamless shopping experiences.

Hybrid is a leading provider of innovative advertising solutions, leveraging cutting-edge technology to deliver personalised and impactful marketing campaigns. With a focus on programmatic and contextual advertising, Hybrid helps brands connect with their audiences in meaningful ways, driving engagement and sales.

The event featured some of the brightest minds in the automotive industry. Attendees gained insights into the latest trends, strategies, and best practices for leveraging programmatic advertising to maximise their marketing efforts.

"Auto Konnect was not just an event; it was a platform for innovation and transformation in the automotive advertising industry," said Sergey Kovalev, CCO and Co-Founder of Hybrid.

“Auto Konnect is a unique opportunity for automotive industry leaders to explore AI-driven advertising strategies. Our cutting-edge solutions are designed to elevate brands in the digital space, and we look forward to connecting and networking with industry experts to drive innovation and success,” said Shreyas Sathe, MD and Co-Founder, Hybrid INSEA.IMG 0087 HybridAutoKonnect

“Auto Konnect represents a pivotal moment for the automotive industry, where visionary leaders can harness the power of AI-driven advertising to revolutionise their marketing strategies. At Hybrid INSEA, we're committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation and collaboration, and I'm excited to engage with fellow industry pioneers to shape the future of automotive marketing," said Gandharv Sachdeva, Country Head, India, Hybrid INSEA.

In his keynote address, Shashank Shrivastava, Executive Director of Maruti Suzuki India, highlighted the rapid evolution of the automotive industry in India, driven by premiumisation, hyperpersonalisation, belongingness, and sustainability. He discussed the significant demographic shift, noting that over 65% of the population is under 35, leading to a preference for technology, connectivity, and premium features in cars.

Auto Konnect showcased a powerhouse lineup of senior professionals who shared their expertise on the future of automotive advertising. Highlights included a deep dive into international digital trends, insights into the evolving needs of Indian car buyers, and a look at AI's transformative role. Engaging panels further discussed innovative ad strategies and the crucial link between digital engagement and real-world sales.

