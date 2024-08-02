Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is confirmed to launch on August 13 at the annual Made by Google event. The tech giant has already put out teaser videos for the Pixel Fold successor. As we get closer to the launch date, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold has surfaced online in an alleged promotional video. The leaked video shows that the foldable unfolds completely flat. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is shown in two colour options and with a larger folding screen. It is expected to come with a few Gemini-enabled features.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Promotional Video Hits the Web

Android Headlines shared an alleged promotional video of the upcoming Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The 37-second German language video (no longer available) offers a close-up look at the phone and its AI-based features. It is shown in black and off-white colour options which are expected to be called obsidian and porcelain, respectively.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold seems to ship with several AI features including Add Me, Best Take, Circle to Search, Gemini and Magic Editor. It appears to have a larger main display than Pixel Fold and this could allow users to quickly switch apps. Further, the handset unfolds completely flat to 180 degrees in the promo video. The foldable appears to have a new hinge and looks remarkably similar to the OnePlus Open

Pixel 9 Pro Fold Specifications (Expected)

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold could arrive with a 6.3-inch cover screen, an 8-inch main inner display, and 16GB of RAM. It is expected to be powered by a new Tensor G4 chip and feature a triple rear camera unit comprising a 48-megapixel main camera, a 10.5-megapixel sensor, and a 10.8-megapixel sensor. It is likely to feature a 10-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video chats. It is expected to be thinner and lighter than the original Fold.

The Made by Google event is scheduled for August 13 in global markets including the US. The India launch will take place on August 14.