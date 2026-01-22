Technology News
English Edition

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026: Best Deals on Mirrorless Cameras From Canon, Sony, Nikon and More

Shoppers can maximise savings through no-cost EMI options and coupon discounts during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 22 January 2026 17:51 IST
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026: Best Deals on Mirrorless Cameras From Canon, Sony, Nikon and More

Photo Credit: Amazon

Canon EOS R100 Mirrorless Camera with RF-S 18-45mm lens is currently available for Rs. 45,990

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 will end today
  • Here, we have listed the best deals on mirrorless cameras
  • Amazon Prime members will get additional exclusive discounts
Advertisement

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is set to conclude tonight. We have already highlighted some of the attractive deals from the sale. If you are looking to purchase a camera, this annual sale is the right opportunity to purchase cameras at significantly discounted prices. Leading brands such as Canon and Sony are offering impressive deals on popular mirrorless cameras with high resolution, multiple connectivity options, and lens kits. The annual event held ahead of Republic Day started last week.

In the ongoing Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026, the Canon EOS R100 Mirrorless Camera with RF-S 18-45mm lens is currently available for Rs. 45,990, down from its original price of Rs. 64,995. Similarly, the Fujifilm X-T5 mirrorless camera is listed for Rs. 1,45,999, reduced from Rs. 1,69,999.

In addition to these price cuts, buyers can further maximise savings through no-cost EMI options during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026. Further, there are exchange offers and select coupon-based discounts on eligible models.

Shoppers can also avail of up to a 10 percent instant discount on purchases made using SBI credit cards and EMI transactions. Meanwhile, Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users are eligible for up to five percent cashback. Amazon Prime members will get additional exclusive discounts on their purchases.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Top Deals on Mirrorless Cameras

Read on for some of the best deals on mirrorless cameras from Canon, Nikon, and Sony. Buyers interested in laptops can check the top offers here. Alternatively, our buying guide for party speakers and robot vacuum cleaners.

Product Name List Price Effective Sale Price Buy Now Link
Fujifilm X-M5 Rs. 94,999 Rs. 88,999 Buy Now
Nikon Z50II Rs. 77,995 Rs. 70,499 Buy Now
Canon EOS R100 Rs. 64,995 Rs. 45,990 Buy Now
Sony Alpha ZV-E10L Rs. 61,490 Rs. 61,490 Buy Now
Fujifilm X-T5 Rs. 1,69,999 Rs. 1,45,999 Buy Now
Canon EOS R50 RF-S18 Rs. 75,995 Rs. 61,990 Buy Now

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Canon EOS R100 Mirrorless Camera

Canon EOS R100 Mirrorless Camera

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Effective Pixels 24.1 MP
Sensor Type NMOS
Display Type LCD
Display Size 3 inch
Touchscreen No
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026, Amazon Great Republic Day, Amazon, Amazon Sale
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Best Deals on Robot Vacuum Cleaners
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Top Last Minute Deals on Smartphones, Smart TVs and Home Appliances

Related Stories

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026: Best Deals on Mirrorless Cameras From Canon, Sony, Nikon and More
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Dhurandhar OTT Release Date Update: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  2. YouTube Takes on OpenAI's Sora With AI-Generated Shorts Feature
  3. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Launch Date Surfaces Ahead of Unpacked Event
  4. Ubisoft Cancels Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake, Delays 7 Games
  5. Realme Neo 8 Launched With 8,000mAh Battery: See Price, Features
  6. Here's When the Redmi Note 15 Pro and Note 15 Pro+ Will Launch in India
  7. Top Last Minute Deals on Smartphones, Smart TVs and Home Appliances
  8. DoT Opens Lower 6GHz Spectrum for Licence-Free Wi-Fi Use
  9. OnePlus 15T Spotted on Certification Site, Charging Details Revealed
  10. Ubisoft's Franchises Will be Handled by 5 New Units as Part of 'Major Reset'
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme Neo 8 Launched With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Chip, 8,000mAh Battery: Price, Features
  2. Apple Asks Delhi High Court to Stop Competition Commission of India From Seeking Its Financials
  3. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Top Last Minute Deals on Smartphones, Smart TVs and Home Appliances
  4. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Best Deals on Robot Vacuum Cleaners
  5. OnePlus 15T Lands on 3C Certification Database Ahead of Launch in China: Expected Specifications
  6. Crimson Desert Has Officially Gone Gold, Launch Set for March 19
  7. Acer Chromebook Spin 311, Chromebook 311 Launched With MediaTek Kompanio 540 CPU: Price, Features
  8. Samsung Galaxy S26+ Bags 3C Certification; Might Not Launch With Charging Upgrade
  9. Apple Could Turn Siri Into an AI Chatbot to Rival OpenAI, Google: Report
  10. Powerful X-Class Solar Flare Sends CME Toward Earth, Storms Possible
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »