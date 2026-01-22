Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is set to conclude tonight. We have already highlighted some of the attractive deals from the sale. If you are looking to purchase a camera, this annual sale is the right opportunity to purchase cameras at significantly discounted prices. Leading brands such as Canon and Sony are offering impressive deals on popular mirrorless cameras with high resolution, multiple connectivity options, and lens kits. The annual event held ahead of Republic Day started last week.

In the ongoing Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026, the Canon EOS R100 Mirrorless Camera with RF-S 18-45mm lens is currently available for Rs. 45,990, down from its original price of Rs. 64,995. Similarly, the Fujifilm X-T5 mirrorless camera is listed for Rs. 1,45,999, reduced from Rs. 1,69,999.

In addition to these price cuts, buyers can further maximise savings through no-cost EMI options during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026. Further, there are exchange offers and select coupon-based discounts on eligible models.

Shoppers can also avail of up to a 10 percent instant discount on purchases made using SBI credit cards and EMI transactions. Meanwhile, Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users are eligible for up to five percent cashback. Amazon Prime members will get additional exclusive discounts on their purchases.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Top Deals on Mirrorless Cameras

Read on for some of the best deals on mirrorless cameras from Canon, Nikon, and Sony. Buyers interested in laptops can check the top offers here. Alternatively, our buying guide for party speakers and robot vacuum cleaners.

