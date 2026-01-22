Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 is set to wrap up tonight, marking the final hours for shoppers to grab discounted electronics across categories. Among the popular picks this time are 32-inch smart TVs, which continue to see sharp price cuts as brands clear inventory ahead of the sale's close. Buyers looking for compact TVs for bedrooms, kitchens, or smaller living spaces can find multiple options with smart features, voice support, and QLED panels at reduced prices during the event.

As part of the ongoing sale, several bank and payment offers are available to maximise savings. SBI Card users can get a 10 percent instant discount on eligible credit card and EMI transactions, while Prime members can avail extra savings with SBI Card EMI. Shoppers can also unlock additional discounts of up to 15 percent through coupons. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank cardholders are eligible for unlimited five percent cashback when paying via the card or Amazon UPI, along with rewards benefits on select purchases, subject to terms and conditions.

As part of our Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 coverage, we have already highlighted deals on smart TVs under Rs. 50,000, soundbars from leading brands, and all-in-one PCs for home and office use. This article focuses on the best deals on 32-inch smart TVs, featuring models from TCL, Samsung, Xiaomi, VW, Hisense, Acer, Kodak, and Panasonic for buyers looking to upgrade to a compact smart TV before the sale ends tonight.

Best 32-inch Smart TV Deals Before the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Ends

The most affordable option in the list is the VW 32-inch OptimaX Series HD Ready Smart QLED Android TV, now available for Rs. 7,499. It is followed by the Kodak 32-inch QLED SE HD Ready Smart TV (2025 Edition), which is priced at Rs. 8,499. The Acer 32-inch Ultra Series HD Smart Google TV comes next at Rs. 9,999, while the Xiaomi 32-inch F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV is currently selling for Rs. 10,999.

Moving up the price range, the Hisense 32-inch E5Q Series HD Ready Smart QLED Google TV is listed at Rs. 11,499. The Samsung 32-inch HD Smart LED TV is available for Rs. 11,990 during the sale. TCL's 32-inch V5C Series Full HD Smart QLED Google TV is priced at Rs. 12,978, offering a higher resolution panel.

At the top end of this list is the Panasonic 32-inch HD Ready Smart LED Google TV, which is currently available for Rs. 14,990. Notably, these prices are inclusive of the discounted sale prices are will likely change after the sale ends.

Product MRP Sale Price Amazon Link TCL 80 cms (32 inches) V5C Series Full HD Smart QLED Google TV 32V5C Rs. 22,990 Rs. 12,978 Buy Now Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) HD Smart LED TV UA32H4550FUXXL Rs. 17,900 Rs. 11,990 Buy Now Xiaomi 80 cm (32 inch) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV L32MB-FIN Rs. 24,999 Rs. 10,999 Buy Now VW 80 cm (32 inches) OptimaX Series HD Ready Smart QLED Android TV VW32AQ1 Rs. 18,999 Rs. 7,499 Buy Now Hisense 80 cm (32 inches) E5Q Series HD Ready Smart QLED Google TV 32E5Q Rs. 25,999 Rs. 11,499 Buy Now Acer 80 cm (32 inches) Ultra I Series HD Smart LED Google TV AR32HDJGU2841BD (Black) Rs. 29,999 Rs. 9,999 Buy Now Kodak QLED SE 80 cm (32 inch) QLED HD Ready Smart Linux TV 2025 Edition (32QSE5080) Rs. 18,999 Rs. 8,499 Buy Now Panasonic 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED Google TV TH32PS660DX (Black) Rs. 18,990 Rs. 14,990 Buy Now

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.