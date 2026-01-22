Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Best Deals on Bluetooth Party Speakers

Technology News
  Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Ends Tonight: Best Deals on Bluetooth Party Speakers From JBL, Sony, Portronics and More Brands

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Ends Tonight: Best Deals on Bluetooth Party Speakers From JBL, Sony, Portronics and More Brands

Here are some of the best deals on Bluetooth party speakers you can avail of during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 22 January 2026 14:20 IST
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Ends Tonight: Best Deals on Bluetooth Party Speakers From JBL, Sony, Portronics and More Brands

Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale started on January 16

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Republic Day Sale started last week in India
  • Buyers can make use of EMI options in the sale
  • Shoppers can also avail coupons and exchange deals during the sale
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is scheduled to end tonight, a week after the sale event began. The annual sale conducted ahead of Republic Day is a great time to buy different speakers at discounted prices. Top brands like Sony, Boat, and Portronics are currently offering jaw-dropping discounts on their popular party speakers with Bluetooth connectivity. There are many models with RGB lighting options and multiple connectivity options to add excitement to your next celebration. Additionally, buyers can stack bank offers on top of the ongoing discounts for even more savings.

The JBL Partybox Encore 2 Bluetooth party speaker with mic is available for Rs. 24,999 in the ongoing Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, down from the original price of Rs. 34,999. Similarly, Portronics is selling its 250W Iron Beats 5 Prime for Rs. 11,999, instead of Rs. 22,999. 

If you use an SBI credit card or EMI option to make payments, you will get an instant discount of 10 percent on certain products during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. Some models are listed with no cost EMI and faster delivery options. Shoppers can also avail coupons and exchange deals to lower costs even further.  Amazon Pay ICICI cardholders are eligible to get up to five percent extra discount on their orders. Amazon Prime users will get additional savings as well. 

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Best Deals on Bluetooth Party Speakers

Here's a list of the best deals available on Bluetooth party speakers during the ongoing sale. Likewise, if you're in the market for a laptop, there are discounts on models from HP, Dell, Asus, and other brands. You can also check out deals on air conditionersdishwashers and refrigerators

Product Name List Price Effective Sale Price Buy Now Link
Portronics 250W Iron Beats 5 Prime Rs. 22,999 Rs. 11,999 Buy Now
JBL Partybox Encore 2 Rs. 34,999 Rs. 24,999 Buy Now
Zebronics Trolley DJ Speaker Rs. 32,999 Rs. 14,999 Buy Now
boAt Partypal 390/400 Rs. 34,999 Rs. 9,999 Buy Now
JBL Partybox 110 Rs. 35,999 Rs. 19,999 Buy Now
Sony SRS-XV500 Rs. 39,990 Rs. 25,989 Buy Now
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Spotify Lawsuit Led to Court Order That Cut Off Anna’s Archive Domains, Court Documents Show
NexPhone Unveiled With 64-Megapixel Camera and Support for Android 16, Linux and Windows 11

