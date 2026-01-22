Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is scheduled to end tonight, a week after the sale event began. The annual sale conducted ahead of Republic Day is a great time to buy different speakers at discounted prices. Top brands like Sony, Boat, and Portronics are currently offering jaw-dropping discounts on their popular party speakers with Bluetooth connectivity. There are many models with RGB lighting options and multiple connectivity options to add excitement to your next celebration. Additionally, buyers can stack bank offers on top of the ongoing discounts for even more savings.

The JBL Partybox Encore 2 Bluetooth party speaker with mic is available for Rs. 24,999 in the ongoing Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, down from the original price of Rs. 34,999. Similarly, Portronics is selling its 250W Iron Beats 5 Prime for Rs. 11,999, instead of Rs. 22,999.

If you use an SBI credit card or EMI option to make payments, you will get an instant discount of 10 percent on certain products during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. Some models are listed with no cost EMI and faster delivery options. Shoppers can also avail coupons and exchange deals to lower costs even further. Amazon Pay ICICI cardholders are eligible to get up to five percent extra discount on their orders. Amazon Prime users will get additional savings as well.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Best Deals on Bluetooth Party Speakers

Here's a list of the best deals available on Bluetooth party speakers during the ongoing sale. Likewise, if you're in the market for a laptop, there are discounts on models from HP, Dell, Asus, and other brands. You can also check out deals on air conditioners, dishwashers and refrigerators.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.