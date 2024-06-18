Technology News

CP PLUS Partners with C-DAC (MeitY), Government of India to Develop Smart Thermal Camera Technology

By Sponsored Content | Updated: 18 June 2024 17:25 IST
In a significant leap for indigenous technology and smart solutions, the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) has transferred its state-of-the-art Thermal Smart Camera technology to CP PLUS. This groundbreaking technology, developed under the Intelligent Transportation System Endeavor (InTranSE) Program initiated by the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), will help further strengthen the core competencies of CP PLUS and will present a notable achievement in India's technological advancements.

The Thermal Smart Camera, meticulously designed and developed by C-DAC, is equipped with an in-built Data Processing Unit (DPU) capable of executing various AI-based analytics. This innovative feature sets it apart from conventional thermal cameras, which will be an added advantage to enhance the CP PLUS capabilities for real-time data processing and intelligent analysis.

cp2 cc

The transfer of this cutting-edge technology to CP PLUS, a leader in security and surveillance solutions, represents a strategic collaboration aimed at leveraging CP PLUS's extensive market reach and expertise in commercializing advanced surveillance products. By integrating C-DAC's indigenously developed technology, CP PLUS aims to revolutionize the market with innovative thermal imaging solutions that are both cost-effective and technologically superior.

The exchange of technology transfer documents happened in the presence of Shri S Krishnan, Secretary, MeitY: Shri Bhuvnesh Kumar, Additional Secretary, MeitY: Prof. HP Khincha: Smt. Sunita Verma, GC R&D in E&IT, MeitY, senior officials in the Government along with the Managing Director, Mr. Aditya Khemka as well as senior executives Mr. M.A. Johar & Ms. Monika Sharma from Aditya Infotech Limited (CP PLUS).

A senior official of C-DAC expressed his enthusiasm about this milestone, stating, "The development and transfer of the Thermal Smart Camera technology are a testament to C-DAC's commitment to pioneering indigenous technologies that address critical needs across various sectors. This collaboration with CP PLUS underscores our dedication to fostering technological innovation and self-reliance."

Mr. Aditya Khemka, Managing Director of CP PLUS, also shared his perspective on the collaboration, saying, "We are thrilled to incorporate C-DAC's Thermal Smart Camera technology into our product line. This partnership aligns with our vision to provide cutting-edge security solutions that are not only advanced but also designed and developed in India. The integration of AI-based analytics within our thermal cameras will significantly enhance the value we deliver to our customers across different sectors."

The Thermal Smart Camera technology developed by C-DAC embodies the spirit of innovation and the pursuit of excellence. Its ability to process data in real time using AI analytics opens up new possibilities for proactive and predictive measures in surveillance and monitoring. This technological prowess is expected to drive significant improvements in efficiency, safety, and security across various applications.

Future Prospects

The successful transfer of technology from C-DAC to CP PLUS marks the beginning of a new era in thermal imaging solutions. As CP PLUS integrates and further develops this technology, the market can expect to see innovative products that redefine standards in security and surveillance.

This collaboration also highlights the importance of fostering strong partnerships between research institutions and industry leaders to accelerate the commercialization of indigenous technologies. It paves the way for future initiatives aimed at harnessing the potential of homegrown innovations to address global challenges.

