Technology News
loading

Binance UK Subsidiary Shareholder Claims Exchange Filed 'Grossly Inaccurate' Statements in 2020

Dimplx claims to have been established in 2019 as a component of a joint venture with Binance.

Written by Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 13 October 2022 17:37 IST
Binance UK Subsidiary Shareholder Claims Exchange Filed 'Grossly Inaccurate' Statements in 2020

Photo Credit: Reuters/ Darrin Zammit Lupi

Binance has been accused of filing a "grossly inaccurate" annual report in 2020

Highlights
  • Dimplx is a UK shareholder of Binance
  • Binance apparently misreported figures in its 2020 financial statements
  • This isn't the first time the FCA's had a run-in with Binance

The world's largest crypto exchange has been accused of filing a “grossly inaccurate” annual report in 2020 by the co-owner of a Binance UK subsidiary called Dimplx. Financial statements for one of Binance's UK companies “do not accurately report” the nature of its business, the directors of Dimplx said, nor do they reflect its assets and liabilities, "including potential tax liabilities” and turnover. Dimplx, which was formed as part of a joint venture with Binance in 2019, made the allegation in its own filings this month.

As per a Financial Times report, Dimplx's annual report was filed to the UK Companies House registrar. Specifically, it states that Binance Digital's "turnover, assets, liabilities, including potential tax liabilities, net profits, nature of operations and/or related party transactions, were not accurately represented."

Company directors Simon Dingle and Joshin Raghubar claim several errors in Binance Digital's 2020 financial statements in Dimplex's annual report for February 2021. According to Binance's statement, Binance Digital ended the year 2020 with around £100 million (roughly Rs. 919 crore) in "cash and bank balances", and the same amount was owed to "creditors."

The directors of Dimplex stated that they thought the £100 million (roughly Rs. 919 crore) reflected balances kept "on behalf of Binance Digital consumers who had visited binance.com" and would be "liable to pay transaction fees." However, the financial accounts showed "zero turnover or fees" on client transactions recorded throughout the fiscal year.

Dimplx being a UK shareholder of the exchange, says that the misfiling of information was deliberate and also called into question financial statements for the period ending on April 14, 2022. As such, the shareholder has difficulty in "determining the present fair value of Dimplx Limited's shareholding in Binance Digital."

Binance has responded to the allegations, telling those over at CoinDesk that it was unable to respond fully to allegations and that it understands “that the minority shareholders are disappointed that the joint venture did not bear fruit.”

The fresh allegation raises questions about the role that UK companies played in Binance's global operations in the period before its warning from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) — UK's financial regulatory body.

It is worth recalling that in June 2021, the FCA issued a consumer warning against Binance Markets, a UK subsidiary of the Binance group, which banned it from engaging in any regulated activities in the UK. Binance had failed to provide basic information about its operations, such as “trading names and functions for all group entities globally,” the agency said.

In February 2022, the FCA said it was concerned about the exchange's deal with payments provider Paysafe. A month later, it raised more concerns about a partnership between Binance subsidiary Bifinity and financial services company EQONEX.

5G is here. Should you buy a 4G phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Binance, UK, FCA
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
Asset Tokenisation: Here’s What We Know About It

Related Stories

Binance UK Subsidiary Shareholder Claims Exchange Filed 'Grossly Inaccurate' Statements in 2020
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
  2. Satellite Communications Key to Driving India's Tech Ambitions: MoS IT
  3. Apple Will Equip iPhone Models With USB Type-C Ports, Apple Executive Says
  4. Samsung Galaxy F23 5G Review: Choose Wisely
  5. PUBG’s New Avatar 'Battlegrounds Mobile India': What Users Are Saying About It
  6. Nothing Phone 1 Review: It's Something
  7. How to Switch From Vi (Vodafone Idea) Postpaid to Prepaid
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M23 5G, Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04e May Launch Soon in India, Official Support Pages Go Live
  2. On-Chain Analytics Giant Glassnode Acquires Crypto Tax, Portfolio Tracking Platform Accointing.com
  3. Binance Launches Oracle Network to Fetch External Data on BNB Blockchain
  4. Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman Reached Out to Ryan Reynolds for Return as Wolverine
  5. Australia Pathology Service Provider Hacked, Data of Thousands of Patients Stolen as Hacking Epidemic Widens
  6. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
  7. iPad Pro With 16-Inch Display in the Works, May Arrive in Q4 of 2023: Report
  8. Satellite Communications Key to Driving India's Technology Ambitions, Internet Reach, MoS IT Says
  9. TikTok Wins Immunity From Lawsuit Over Death of 10-Year-Old Girl in Deadly 'Blackout Challenge'
  10. God of War Ragnarök Photo Mode to Come After Launch, Santa Monica Studio Reveals
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.