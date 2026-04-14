Bitcoin traded near $74,300 (roughly Rs. 69.4 lakh) on Tuesday, as the cryptocurrency market witnessed a relief rally supported by improving global sentiment. The world's largest cryptocurrency moved higher alongside broader risk assets as easing geopolitical tensions and institutional inflows helped lift prices. Ethereum (ETH) was trading near $2,300 (roughly Rs. 2.20 lakh), showing stronger momentum compared to Bitcoin. Bitcoin is currently priced around Rs. 69 lakh in India, while Ethereum trades close to Rs. 2.20 lakh, as per today's Gadgets 360 price tracker.

The recent rally is being driven by macro factors and institutional flows rather than a broad-based surge in crypto-native demand. Analysts noted that inflows into crypto investment products and easing oil prices have supported sentiment, although the market continues to lack strong breakout confirmation.

What's Driving the Ongoing Crypto Market Recovery

Just like Bitcoin and Ether, various altcoins also saw their prices rise on Tuesday. Binance Coin (BNB) was priced around $612.61 (roughly Rs. 57,200), while Solana (SOL) traded near $85.73 (roughly Rs. 8,000). XRP hovered around $1.36 (roughly Rs. 127), and Dogecoin (DOGE) was trading close to $0.092 (roughly Rs. 8.5).

Explaining the current market setup, Akshat Siddhant, Lead Quant Analyst at Mudrex, said, “The crypto market is seeing a relief rally with Bitcoin reclaiming the $75,500 (roughly Rs. 70.5 lakh) levels [...] The rally is largely supported by $1.1 billion (roughly Rs. 1,02,674 crore) into crypto ETPs, the highest seen since mid of January. If the momentum continues, the buying pressure could help BTC toward the $80,000 (roughly Rs. 74.6 lakh) zone. On the other hand, Ethereum is closer to a breakout, with a sustained close above $2,400 (roughly Rs. 2.24 lakh) making way for $2,800 (roughly Rs. 2.61 lakh), while $2100 (roughly Rs. 1.96 lakh) acts as a support level.”

Sharing their market commentary, the CoinSwitch Markets Desk said, “After the recent selloff triggered by stalled US–Iran talks and Trump's Strait of Hormuz blockade order, sentiment has shown signs of recovery [...] The rebound appears driven largely by short covering [...] Separately, Strategy added 13,927 BTC last week, taking total holdings to 780,897 BTC, reinforcing continued institutional accumulation.”

Sharing his market assessment, Vikram Subburaj, CEO of Giottus.com, said, “Bitcoin's move on April 14 reflects a macro-led recovery rather than a shift in underlying crypto demand [...] This is a repricing phase and not a breakout [...] The next directional move will depend less on crypto-specific narratives and more on macro triggers like US inflation data and the April 28-29 Federal Reserve meeting.”

Overall, analysts suggest that the current rally reflects improving sentiment but not a confirmed trend reversal. Bitcoin's ability to sustain above the $72,000 (roughly Rs. 67.2 lakh) level while attracting consistent institutional inflows will be crucial in determining whether the market can transition into a stronger upward phase.

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