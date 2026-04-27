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Bitcoin Trades Near $78,000 as ETF Inflows and Macro Optimism Support Stabilising Cryptocurrency Prices

Institutional demand and easing tensions keep the crypto market steady.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 27 April 2026 13:29 IST
Bitcoin Trades Near $78,000 as ETF Inflows and Macro Optimism Support Stabilising Cryptocurrency Prices

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Kanchanara

Bitcoin holds steady as institutional inflows keep the market supported

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Highlights
  • ETF inflows extend nine-day streak supporting Bitcoin
  • Market sentiment improves amidst easing geopolitical tensions
  • Resistance near $80,000 remains key for the next move
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Bitcoin traded near $78,000 (roughly Rs. 73.2 lakh) on Monday, as the cryptocurrency market held steady amid improving sentiment and continued institutional inflows. The world's largest cryptocurrency has seen a 3.7 percent increase in the past week, based on today's market data by CoinMarketCap. Ethereum (ETH) was trading near $2,300 (roughly Rs. 2.2 lakh), reflecting cautious movement across the broader crypto market. Bitcoin is currently priced around Rs. 73 lakh in India, while Ethereum trades near Rs. 2.16 lakh, as per today's Gadgets 360 price tracker.

According to market participants, Bitcoin is moving toward a key resistance zone near $80,000 (roughly Rs. 75.4 lakh), as investors track macro developments and sustained ETF inflows. Improvement in geopolitical conditions and consistent institutional demand have supported prices, though momentum remains dependent on upcoming cues from the Federal Reserve.

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Institutional Demand Supports Prices Near Key Resistance

The altcoin market displayed selective movement on Monday, and Binance Coin (BNB) was priced around $629.28 (roughly Rs. 59,300), while Solana (SOL) traded near $85.95 (roughly Rs. 8,100). XRP hovered around $1.42 (roughly Rs. 134), and Dogecoin (DOGE) was trading close to $0.09 (roughly Rs. 9.23), indicating selective participation across the broader market.

Sharing his outlook on the current market trend, Akshat Siddhant, Lead Quant Analyst at Mudrex, said, “Strong institutional demand is visible, with a nine-day ETF inflow streak totalling $2.12 billion (roughly Rs. 19,972 crore). At the same time, easing geopolitical tensions and a continued ceasefire have improved investor confidence, moving from extreme fear to cautious optimism. If this trend continues, April could become Bitcoin's best-performing month since 2020.”

Providing a broader market perspective, Vikram Subburaj, CEO of Giottus.com, said, “The current strength is supported by institutional demand, as US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded inflows of $223.3 million (roughly Rs. 2,104 crore) on April 23 and $14.4 million (roughly Rs. 136 crore) on April 24, following a stronger $663.9 million (roughly Rs. 6,255 crore) intake on April 17. Investors may avoid chasing moves near $80,000 (roughly Rs. 75.3 lakh) unless ETF inflows strengthen beyond the recent +$14.4 million daily pace.”

Adding further context to short-term price action, the CoinSwitch Markets Desk said, “BTC has moved within a narrow $77,000–$78,000 (roughly Rs. 72.5 lakh–Rs. 73.5 lakh) range over the past 24 hours. An early push higher lost strength, and prices later pulled back from near the highs, showing buyers are active but not strong enough yet to break resistance around $78,500 (roughly Rs. 73.9 lakh).”

Overall, analysts said the crypto market remains in a consolidation phase with a positive bias, supported by institutional inflows and improving macro sentiment. Bitcoin's ability to break above the $80,000 (roughly Rs. 75.4 lakh) level will be crucial in determining the next directional move.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

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Further reading: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Crypto markets, Cryptocurrency
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
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