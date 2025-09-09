Bybit, the world's second–largest exchange by trading volume, has resumed its app for Indian users on both iOS and Android platforms. The company has claimed that access to the website will be rolled out in phases and will be fully functional in the coming days. The exchange announced its return after completing the registration with the Financial Intelligence Unit-India (FIU-IND) earlier this year. This move enables Bybit to operate under the country's Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Exchange Says Services Resume Under India's Compliance Framework

The exchange said that the resumption signifies the exchange's long-term interest in India. Vikas Gupta, Country Manager of Bybit India, described it as a “milestone moment” and further added that the organisation will also contribute to the growth of India's crypto ecosystem through educational initiatives, strategic collaborations, and community-driven efforts.

Bybit has resumed full access for users in India 🇮🇳.



The app is now available on the App Store and Google Play, website access is being initiated in phases and expected to be completed this week.



This milestone reflects our registration with FIU-IND, compliance with PMLA, and… pic.twitter.com/WtVUm3C69u — Bybit (@Bybit_Official) September 8, 2025

For Indian users, the return of services means access to spot, derivatives, options, and copy trading. Bybit has also stated that operations will continue to function under India's existing compliance framework, including know your customer (KYC) requirements and anti-money laundering rules.

“India is among the most promising digital asset markets globally. We are excited to resume normal business and reaffirm our devotion to delivering Indian users with secure, transparent, and world-class cryptocurrency experiences,” said Ben Zhou, Co-founder and CEO of Bybit.

In January, following regulatory changes, Bybit had suspended its operations in India. At the time, trading was placed in “close-only” mode, and deposits were halted, though withdrawals remained available.

Compliance issues, including GST-related adjustments, were addressed by the exchange in July, before reestablishing full operability this month. Bybit also became the title sponsor for the India Blockchain Tour 2025, which kicked off in Hyderabad on June 28.

As India topped the list in crypto adoption in 2025, the resumption of Bybit services reflects how crypto exchanges are gradually complying with India's regulatory requirements to stay active in the market.

Bybit's return points out the hurdles and opportunities global crypto exchanges face in navigating compliance, as India works towards a more transparent and regulated oversight of the cryptocurrency trading sector.