Technology News
English Edition

Coinbase Adds Three New Board Members Including OpenAI's Chris Lehane

Coinbase's move to expand its board comes as the company and cryptocurrency industry more broadly aims to make the industry a major political force.

By Reuters | Updated: 31 July 2024 15:47 IST
Coinbase Adds Three New Board Members Including OpenAI's Chris Lehane

Photo Credit: Unsplash

These fresh additions to the Coinbase board will expand the it from seven to 10 members

Highlights
  • Coinbase has recently been filed in the UK regulators
  • Coinbase is hoping for Donald Trump's return as US President
  • OpenAI's Lehane will provide strategic counsel to Coinbase
Advertisement

Coinbase, the US-based cryptocurrency exchange, has added three new members to its board of directors, including an executive from ChatGPT-maker OpenAI, as the company steps up its efforts to sway US crypto policy, Coinbase told Reuters on Thursday.

The new members are Chris Lehane, a member of the executive team at OpenAI; Paul Clement, former US Solicitor General under President George W. Bush; and Christa Davies, chief financial officer for Aon and a board member for Stripe and Workday. The additions will expand the board from seven to 10.

Coinbase's move to expand its board comes as the company and cryptocurrency industry more broadly aims to make the industry a major political force in this year's presidential election. The industry's fortunes could shift if Republican nominee and former president Donald Trump wins back the White House in November.

Clement will advise Coinbase's efforts to "to push back against the SEC's (US Securities and Exchange Commission's) overreach and fight for clear rules of the road for digital assets."

Lehane, former policy chief for Airbnb who was also a member of the Clinton White House, will provide strategic counsel, Coinbase said.

Davies will focus on Coinbase's "financial and operational excellence on a global scale."

Coinbase said the three members all hold different political philosophies.

"For crypto to succeed, it needs to be bipartisan," Lehane told Reuters in an interview on Thursday.

Coinbase-backed Stand With Crypto, an advocacy organisation for voters who own crypto, has amassed 1.3 million members.

Meanwhile, three major pro-crypto super political action committees - Fairshake, Defend American Jobs, and Protect Progress, all of which did not exist until this cycle - have raised over $230 million (roughly Rs. 1,925 crore) to support friendly candidates.

© Thomson Reuters 2024

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Coinbase, OpenAI, ChatGPT
Microsoft's Xbox Unit Logs 61 Percent Growth, Fuelled by Purchase of Activision-Blizzard
Dubai-Based ByBit Adds Support for eRupee CBDC Following Feedback from Indian Merchants

Related Stories

Coinbase Adds Three New Board Members Including OpenAI's Chris Lehane
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 2a Plus With MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro SoC Debuts in India
  2. iPhone 16 Dummy Units Leak Showing New Design, These Five Colour Option
  3. Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 Sale: Top Deals, Discounts Teased
  4. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Tipped to Get More RAM Than Galaxy S24 Ultra
  5. Nothing Phone 2a Plus First Impressions
  6. Samsung Could Roll Out Android 15-Based One UI 7.0 Beta in August
  7. OnePlus Buds May Soon Allow You to Toggle This AI-Powered Calling Feature
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo X200 Camera, Display Details Leak Online; Tipped to Get 50-Megapixel Main Rear Camera
  2. iOS 17.6 Update Brings Apple Emergency SOS Via Satellite Feature to iPhone Users in Japan
  3. Apple Intelligence AI Summarise Feature Rolls Out to Safari With iOS 18.1 Developer Beta
  4. Huawei Nova Flip Key Specifications Surface Online Ahead of August 5 Launch Date
  5. Microsoft Removes Ads From Skype on All Platforms, Adds New Features With Latest Update
  6. HMD 225 4G Tipped to Launch Soon; Design, Colour Options, Key Specifications Leak Online
  7. Meta Quest 3 Gets New Layout App With the Ability to Measure Real-World Objects
  8. ChatGPT Advanced Voice Mode Rolls Out to Some ChatGPT Plus Users
  9. OnePlus Buds Update Could Add Ability to Toggle AI-Powered Call Summarisation Feature: Report
  10. iPhone 16 Dummy Units Leak Showing Five Colour Options, Redesigned Camera Bump
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »