Bitcoin Trades Near $91,500 as Market Shows Signs of Steady Consolidation

Crypto market steadies as traders assess liquidity pressures and await cues for Bitcoin’s next move.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 28 November 2025 16:29 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/Jakub Żerdzicki

Traders track narrow crypto price moves as Bitcoin and altcoins hold steady in daytime trade

Highlights
  • Traders monitor liquidity pressures as crypto markets stabilise slowly
  • BTC and ETH expected to test key resistance zones in the coming sessions
  • Altcoins remain range-bound with limited volume across major pairs
Bitcoin traded near $91,500 (roughly Rs. 81.9 lakh) on Friday as improving stability and cautious buying interest helped the market maintain levels above the $90,000 (roughly Rs. 80.5 lakh) support zone. After a period of tight consolidation, traders are evaluating the effects of diminishing liquidity and ETF outflows. Steady bids near intraday lows have maintained structure despite muted momentum, and sentiment has stabilised following last week's substantial decline. Ethereum (ETH) hovered around $3,000 (roughly Rs. 2.70 lakh). As per the Gadgets 360 tracker, Bitcoin is priced around Rs. 81.9 lakh in India, while Ethereum trades near Rs. 2.70 lakh.

Altcoins Trade Mixed as Market Waits for a Clear Trigger

Altcoins moved in narrow ranges. Solana (SOL) traded at $140.35 (roughly Rs. 12.5 lakh), XRP held at $2.20 (roughly Rs. 0.20 lakh), and Binance Coin (BNB) stayed near $896.35 (roughly Rs. 80.2 lakh). Dogecoin (DOGE) hovered around $0.1507 (roughly Rs. 13.5), while TRON (TRX) traded at $0.28 (roughly Rs. 25).

Avinash Shekhar, co-founder and CEO, Pi42, said the current range reflected a cautious phase for the market. “This zone has become a real test of market psychology because each attempt to push higher has met thinning liquidity and fading momentum. The stabilisation we are seeing is not a sign of strength on its own but it does show that sellers are no longer in full control after last week's heavy washout [...] The next move will depend on whether fresh inflows appear and whether global risk sentiment improves enough to rebuild depth in the order books.”

The WazirX Trading Desk said Bitcoin's rebound remained intact but sensitive to macro triggers. “The recovery is still fragile, and sentiment can be easily reversed if macro news indicates any setback [...] A mild correction in the last 24 hours isn't a sign of immediate downward movement, but it doesn't rule out correction completely, which could potentially see prices go back down to $80,000 (roughly Rs. 71.5 lakh) [...] The upside bias could be limited to BTC and ETH only, but will be crucial in testing their next resistance levels.”

The CoinSwitch Markets Desk noted that BTC's intraday structure remained stable. “Momentum has cooled slightly, but the price action suggests healthy consolidation rather than weakness, as the market waits for the next catalyst. As long as BTC holds above $90,800 (roughly Rs. 80.9 lakh), the setup remains stable, and a clean move above $91,800 (roughly Rs. 82.1 lakh) could open the door for further upside.”

Market sentiment has improved slightly, supported by steady buying and firm Asian market cues. Analysts say Bitcoin must hold above key support levels to extend gains, while a break above $92,500 (roughly Rs. 82.7 lakh) would be needed to confirm stronger momentum in the days ahead.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ethereum, crypto news
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
Bitcoin Trades Near $91,500 as Market Shows Signs of Steady Consolidation
