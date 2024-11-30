Technology News
OnePlus 13R Specifications Revealed via Geekbench Listing, Could Launch Soon

OnePlus 13R could be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset

Updated: 30 November 2024 12:23 IST
OnePlus 13R Specifications Revealed via Geekbench Listing, Could Launch Soon

OnePlus 13R is expected to succeed the OnePlus 12R (pictured) that was launched this year

  • OnePlus 13R is speculated to debut in the coming months
  • It is expected to arrive as the successor to the OnePlus 12R
  • The OnePlus 13 could be equipped with at least 12GB of RAM
OnePlus 13R — the purported successor to the OnePlus 12R that arrived earlier this year — could soon be launched by the company, and the smartphone has been spotted on a benchmarking website. The company has already introduced the flagship OnePlus 13 in China, and the handset is expected to debut in global markets in the coming months. We now have a good idea of what to expect from the OnePlus 13R, which is expected to arrive alongside the company's high-end smartphone.

OnePlus 13R Specifications (Expected)

A handset with the model number "OnePlus CPH2645" has been listed on Geekbench (via MySmartPrice). This smartphone is expected to debut as the OnePlus 13R, which is yet to be announced by the company. Over the past few years, the company has released two smartphones — a flagship model and a less expensive model with slightly less premium specifications.

oneplus 13r geekbench oneplus 13r

OnePlus 13R Geekbench scores
Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Geekbench

 

The listing for the purported handset om Geekbench reveals that the smartphone is equipped with a motherboard named "pineapple", which suggests that the OnePlus 13R will be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. This is the same processor that powered the current generation OnePlus 12 model.

According to the Geekbench listing, the OnePlus 13R will be equipped with at least 12GB of RAM. Just like the OnePlus 13, it is expected to arrive with Android 15, with the company's OxygenOS 15 skin running on top. The benchmark result also shows the phone running the same version of Android.

The benchmark scores for the purported OnePlus 13R also give us an idea of what to expect from the handset in terms of performance. The phone scored 2,238 points in the single-core test and 6,761 points in the multi-core test. These results are slightly higher in comparison to the OnePlus 12 on Geekbench. 

