Technology News
loading

Eleven Percent of Global Web3 Talent Resides in India, Number Expected to Soon Grow by 120 Percent: Report

The Nasscom report intends to explore the current state and future potential of the Web3 industry despite temporary roadblocks.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 21 October 2022 13:11 IST
Eleven Percent of Global Web3 Talent Resides in India, Number Expected to Soon Grow by 120 Percent: Report

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ Hans

The Indian Web3 ecosystem has raised $1.3 billion in funding through April 2022

Highlights
  • India is home to over 450 active Web3 startups
  • Indian tech industry employs nearly 75,000 blockchain professionals
  • Indian developers working on DeFi, Metaverse, NFT projects

India, where rules and regulations around the crypto sector are still under drafting, is witnessing a big boom. Around 11 percent of the world's total Web3 talent resides in India, the nation's primary non-government tech trade body Nasscom said in a recent report. Titled ‘The India Web3 Startup Landscape, An Emerging Technology Leadership Frontier' the report intends to explore the current state and future potential of the Web3 industry despite temporary roadblocks.

“India is the 3rd largest Web3 talent pool in the world. The Indian tech industry directly employs nearly 75,000 blockchain professionals today. Further, this talent pool is expected to grow by over 120 percent in the next one or two years,” a Nasscom press release posted by CryptoSlate said in a statement.

India seems to have an advantage in the Web3 industry now that the global demand for blockchain developer sis rising exponentially.

Indian developers are marching ahead inside the blockchain sector with expertise in development and quick reskilling that could eradicate the demand-supply gap.

At present, India is home to over 450 active Web3 startups. The Indian Web3 ecosystem has raised $1.3 billion (roughly Rs. 10,769 crore) funding through April 2022.

In addition, over 60 percent of the Indian Web3 startups have expanded outside India.

Most of the Indian Web3 firms are working in the areas of blockchain gaming, decentralised finance (DeFi), Metaverse, as well as NFTs.

“India's rapid adoption of new-age technologies, its growing startup ecosystem, and large-scale digitally skilled talent potential is cementing the country's position in the global Web3 landscape. While we are only scratching the surface when it comes to emerging tech such as Web3, the technology [is expected to] make significant advances leading to innovative use-cases and magnified positive impact at a grassroots level,” said Nasscom President Debjani Ghosh.

India recently secured the fourth position on the 2022 Global Crypto Adoption Index compiled by blockchain research firm Chainalysis.

In a recent interview with Gadgets 360, UAE-based crypto-centric investment firm Cypher Capital highlighted that the blockchain tech can bring most benefits to the healthcare and logistics industries of India.

Since the beginning of this year, Indians have had to pay a 30 percent tax on all crypto earnings and profits. Back in July, Indian crypto exchanges recorded a nosedive in trading volumes after the one percent TDS rule on each transaction went live on July 1.

Despite the much-criticised tax regime, over seven per cent of Indians owned digital currency in the form of cryptocurrency in 2021, according to the United Nations trade and development body UNCTAD.

Apple unveiled eight new products at its September 'Far Out' event. Which ones will float — and which will sink? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, India, Metaverse, Web3, NFT, Blockchain, nasscom
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
iQoo 11 Pro Key Specifications Tipped, Said to Get Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 200W Charging

Related Stories

Eleven Percent of Global Web3 Talent Resides in India, Number Expected to Soon Grow by 120 Percent: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
  2. OnePlus 11, iQoo 11 Specifications Leaked, 2K Display Tipped
  3. Asus ZenBook 17 Fold OLED (UX9702) First Impressions
  4. OnePlus 10R 5G (150W Endurance Edition) Review: Identity Crisis
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M23 5G, Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04e May Launch Soon in India, Official Support Pages Go Live
  2. On-Chain Analytics Giant Glassnode Acquires Crypto Tax, Portfolio Tracking Platform Accointing.com
  3. Binance Launches Oracle Network to Fetch External Data on BNB Blockchain
  4. Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman Reached Out to Ryan Reynolds for Return as Wolverine
  5. Australia Pathology Service Provider Hacked, Data of Thousands of Patients Stolen as Hacking Epidemic Widens
  6. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
  7. iPad Pro With 16-Inch Display in the Works, May Arrive in Q4 of 2023: Report
  8. Satellite Communications Key to Driving India's Technology Ambitions, Internet Reach, MoS IT Says
  9. TikTok Wins Immunity From Lawsuit Over Death of 10-Year-Old Girl in Deadly 'Blackout Challenge'
  10. God of War Ragnarök Photo Mode to Come After Launch, Santa Monica Studio Reveals
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.