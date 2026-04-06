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China Removes Bitchat App From Apple Store Over Regulatory Concerns

Decentralised messaging platform faces removal over compliance rules in China.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 6 April 2026 17:20 IST
China Removes Bitchat App From Apple Store Over Regulatory Concerns

App known for offline use gains traction in regions with internet curbs

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Highlights
  • Bitchat operates without internet using mesh network technology
  • Bluetooth-based messaging bypasses internet shutdowns
  • The platform gained traction during protests and disasters
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Bitchat, a decentralised peer-to-peer messaging platform that doesn't require internet and functions completely on wireless Bluetooth, has been pulled out of China's Apple store. The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) reasoned that the app violated the regulations that were governing online services with “public opinion or social mobilisation capabilities”. It is one of those provisions that requires multiple security assessments before launch. Although the app continues to be available outside of China, and was used by many countries, which includes Madagscar, Iran, and Indonesia, during protests.

Offline Messaging Platform Faces Regulatory Pushback in China

In a post on X, Dorsey shared a screenshot from Apple's app review team wherein they clearly mentioned that Bitchat has been removed from China, and the TestFlight Beta version would also be unavailable. Another interesting aspect about Bitchat is that it runs entirely on Bluetooth and mesh networks, where no internet connection is required, making it difficult for governments to block through conventional internet shutdown or through firewall filtering. This also puts Bitchat in direct contradiction with China's internet-censorship-prone regime.

CAC further added that any public platform that could influence public opinion or enable social mobilisation is required to conduct a security assessment before launch and “be responsible for the assessment results.” The app review team said that all the apps must comply with the local laws of the country. They further added that “We know this stuff is complicated, but it is your responsibility to understand and make sure your app conforms with all local laws, not just the guidelines below. And of course, apps that solicit, promote, or encourage criminal or reckless behavior will be rejected.”

Jack Dorsey's Bitchat was a tremendous success for Jamaica last year, as the country was dealing with Hurricane Melissa at the time. The decentralised platform enabled offline, encrypted communication through Bluetooth mesh networks, providing a vital tool for residents facing power and internet outages. The platform swiftly rose to the second spot on Jamaica's Google Play store charts, and it was in fourth place on Apple's App Store.

Despite being taken down in China, the app continues to be available in other countries and has crossed three million Chrome downloads, making it widely popular across different regions. The Google Play Store also shows more than one million registered downloads separately. The design of the app also made it a popular choice during recent protests in Madagascar, Uganda, Nepal, Indonesia, and Iran, where authorities put restrictions on the internet to tackle dissent. 

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Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitchat, crypto news, crypto regulation
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
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