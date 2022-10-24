Technology News
Indian Economy Projected to Bag Over $1 Trillion Via Web3 in Coming Years: Nasscom

The Nasscom study has chalked out that the Web3 talent in India is expected to grow faster than other nations in the next two years.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 24 October 2022 11:29 IST
Indian Economy Projected to Bag Over $1 Trillion Via Web3 in Coming Years: Nasscom

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ Darshak Pandya

The growth of investments in the Indian crypto startups has also risen by 37 times

Highlights
  • Indian Web3 startups have already raised $1.3 billion in fundings
  • India’s blockchain sector could soon grow into diverse branches
  • India’s blockchain industry currently employs nearly 75,000 professionals

The Web3 sector in India is looking at expansion with bundles of profits ready to befall the country's economy in the coming years. In a new report, Nasscom said that the Indian economy is expected to gain over a trillion dollars from the Web3 industry through the next decade. The estimate has also reportedly been seconded by the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF). As per various reports, the boom of Web3 in India is being brought in by the engineering talent that makes India's supply-gap the lowest in comparison with the US, UK, and China.

In recent years, many Indian Web3 projects have gathered the eye-balls of global investors. These initiatives include blockchains like Polygon as well as crypto exchanges like CoinDCX, UnoCoin, and CoinSwitch Kuber among others.

The Nasscom study has chalked out that the Web3 talent in India is expected to grow faster than other nations that are sound in tech in the next two years. “India is expected to be one of the fastest growing economies, at an average seven percent during 2022-26,” the report said.

The highlights come just days after another Nasscom study claimed that eleven percent of the world's total Web3 talent resides in India. The Indian tech industry directly employs nearly 75,000 blockchain professionals today, the previous study had noted.

The statistics have seemingly excited the Web3 community in the country.

Meanwhile, the growth of investments in the Indian crypto startups has also risen by 37 times, testifying to the budding culture and Web3 adoption. The Indian Web3 ecosystem has raised $1.3 billion (roughly Rs. 10,769 crore) funding through April 2022 alone.

As part of its recommendations, Nasscom has suggested that the government and the Web3 community of India, together, experiment with blockchain technology to bring out diverse use cases.

“Embrace risk-based regulatory approach. Bring diverse ecosystem players together – Web3 startups, policy experts, investors, large companies, and government entities in constructive discussions to further grow India's Web3 potential,” the recommendations by Nasscom added.

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in New Delhi, Nasscom or the National Association of Software and Service Companies in India's primary non-government tech trade body.

Apple unveiled eight new products at its September 'Far Out' event. Which ones will float — and which will sink? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Nasscom, Web3, Indian Economy
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Indian Economy Projected to Bag Over $1 Trillion Via Web3 in Coming Years: Nasscom
