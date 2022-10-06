Infinix is packing its latest flagship offerings with non-fungible tokens (NFTs) from the Xboy Explorer collection. With the integration of its Zero Ultra 5G smartphone to this space-themed NFT collection, Infinix is looking to pay tributes to humanity's spirit to explore the space with five NFT characters who represent space explorers from different planets, who rendezvous in our Milky Way solar system. The company, founded in 2013, is now among the first few smartphone companies that have linked their devices with blockchain-based digital collectibles.

The Infinix Zero Ultra 5G smartphone is set to become the company's first step into the Web3 direction, given its association with the NFT sector.

“We're undertaking innovative NFT marketing strategies, to deliver an exciting digital experience to users. The Xboy Explorer NFTs tie all these exciting developments together," said Skye Chen, Head of Global Public Relation at Infinix Mobility.

Each of the five NFTs linked to the devices bring special features. For instance, the first character called Flash comes from Venus and carries a 180W Thunder Charge representing the smartphone's fast charging capacity.

The second character Mirror hails from Jupiter and brings a 3D waterfall display. Similarly, Vision from Mercury has a 200-megapixel camera, Wisestart from Mars brings a 6nm 5G SoC, and Chic, the last character sports a very stylish look. These NFTs have specially been designed by the Cluster3 NFT Labs.

"The Web3 shift is increasingly of interest to younger generations, in a digital world that explores the combination of technology and art. NFTs are a trendy tool that brands can leverage to expand brand awareness and user engagement,” said Eric, founder of Cluster3 NFT Labs, commenting on the subject.

When purchasing Infinix's Zero Ultra 5G, users will get an NFT lottery card that give them a chance for them to win an animated NFT by scanning the QR code.

Who's your favorite XBOY NFT? Each has its own unique mini story shown on the activity page. Let us know which one connected with you and we will pick some randomly lucky winners who will receive an Infinix XBOY NFT.

:arrow_right:Learn more about the stories: https://t.co/PEoIL5vJjn pic.twitter.com/pXw2ey8p2S — Infinix Mobile (@Infinix_Mobile) October 6, 2022

With the booming trend of buying and holding NFTs swelling up, smartphone brands have begun integrating their devices with these digital collectibles.

In June this year, Solana Labs announced its smartphone called ‘Saga' that will come with a pre-installed crypto wallet called ‘Solana Pay' as well as a seed vault for storage. Users pre-ordering the phone were awarded NFTs with the first of the Saga devices.

2/

Solana

Mobile

Stack



It's the toolkit you need to build beautiful, seamless web3 mobile experiences, coming first on Saga, a flagship device from @Solanamobile.



Pre-order at https://t.co/pmJe7MUzQl pic.twitter.com/hSYPBaVM2i — Solana (@solana) June 23, 2022

In fact, just last month in September, Samsung partnered with Theta Labs to support a collection of NFTs to accompany the launch of Samsung's latest foldable flagship device, the Galaxy Fold 4.

The newly launched Nothing Phone (1) also had offered NFTs to those who pre-ordered the phone.

