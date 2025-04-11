Technology News
English Edition

OTT Releases This Week (April 11 - April 14): Chhaava, The Last of US Season 2, Chorii 2, and More

The OTT is set to release some of the top movies and releases that are not meant to be missed. Add to your watch list now.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 11 April 2025 16:59 IST
OTT Releases This Week (April 11 - April 14): Chhaava, The Last of US Season 2, Chorii 2, and More

Here’s a list of the top OTT releases to add to your watch list now

Highlights
  • Chhava exemplifies a journey of courage and revenge
  • Chhorri 2 returns to the Haunted Village to unveil shocking truths
  • The Last of Us 2 is back, but this time, with a revenge plot
Advertisement

For those who are fond of binge-watching and have been awaiting some of the best releases, this week brings some of the most exciting releases. Whether you wish to delve into the history of Marathas or go spiritual with Hanuman, there is a lot OTT has on its platter. Your weekends will not be boring anymore. Here's a list of the top OTT releases to add to your watch list now. Take a look:

Top OTT Releases This Week

Chhaava

  • Release Date: 11th April 2025
  • OTT Platform: Netflix
  • Genre: Historical Action, Drama
  • Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna, Diana Penty, Divya Dutta, Ashutosh Rana, Ajay Devgan, Alok Nath, Vineet Kumar Singh

Chhaava is a historical action drama movie that revolves around the life of Sambhaji Maharaj, played by Vicky Kaushal. The movie is a soulful adaptation of the Marathi novel, Chhava. Post Shivaji Maharaj's death, as the battle begins between the Maratha and Mughals, his son Sambhaji fights the war against Aurangzeb (Portrayed by Akshaye Khanna). The movie magnificently captures intensity and struggles and keeps the audience entertained throughout.

Chhorii 2

  • Release Date: 11th April 2025
  • OTT Platform: Amazon Prime
  • Genre: Horror
  • Cast: Nushrratt Bharucha, Soha Ali Khan, Saurabh Goyal, Jitendra Kumar, Pallavi Patil, Gashmeer Mahajani

Chhorri 2 is back with its horror tale, where Nushrratt Bharucha marks her return as Sakshi. The plot of the movie is based on a haunted village, which Sakshi escaped 7 years ago to live happily with her daughter, Ishani. But fate has something else decided for her. Her daughter, Ishani suddenly vanishes that makes Sakshi hunt her with the help of a police inspector, played by Gashmeer Mahajani. Her destiny takes her back to the haunted village. Soha Ali Khan portrays a priestess that holds her ties with sinister rituals. The story sparks exceptional twists and turns when Sakshi discovers truths about Ishani.

Court: State vs A Nobody

  • Release Date: 11th April 2025
  • OTT Platform: Netflix
  • Genre: Legal Thriller
  • Cast: Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Rohini, Harsha Vardhana, Saikumar, Sivaji, Subhalekha Sudhakar

Written and Directed by Ram Jagadeesh, Court – State vs A Nobody – is a legal drama that resonates with the fight for justice. The plot is about an aspirant who wishes to win an individual case. Chandrashekar, a 19 year old boy, hails from a lower background who falls in love with a 17 Year-Old-Girl, Jabilli. She comes from a well to do family managed by her Uncle, Mangapathi. When he identifies the relationship between the two, Mangapathi files a false case against Chandrashekar, and gets him arrested under the POCSO act. The investigations and the fight for justice are exceptionally portrayed in the movie.

Pravinkoodu Shappu

  • Release Date: 11th April 2025
  • OTT Platform: Sony Liv
  • Genre: Crime / Thriller
  • Cast: Basil Joseph, Chandini Shridharan, Soubin Shahir, Shivajith, Revathi, Niyas Beckar

Pravinkoodu Shappu is a thriller movie directed by Sreeraj Sreenivasan. The plot revolves around 11 people who stay inside the toddy shop playing cards and consuming alcohol. On a rainy night, as they stay within the shop, they find the shop owner, Komban Babu, hanging to death in the middle of the showroom. That's where SI Santosh finds himself stuck in the web of lies and mysterious suspicions.

The Legend of Hanuman Season 6

  • Release Date: 11th April 2025
  • OTT Platform: Jio Hotstar
  • Genre: Mythological
  • Cast: Sharad Kelkar, Richard Joel, Pushkar Vijay, Rich Ting, Shakti Singh, Maaz Ali

This animated series is back with Season 6 for all the mythological lovers. This season, Hanuman embarks on the journey to find Sanjeevni Booti to save Lakshman, who is injured during the battle. The mysteries and story will take you deeper into devotion with the iconic sequences during the Ramayana.

The Last of Us Season 2

  • Release Date: 14th April 2025
  • OTT Platform: Jio Hotstar
  • Genre: Drama
  • Cast: Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsay, Nico Parker, Kaitlyn Dever, Anna Torv, Spencer Lord, Isabel Merced

For all the season 1 lovers, The Last of Us Season 2 is all set to return after 5 years. This American Post-Apocalyptic Drama Series has come up with a revenge mode for its season 2. The Last of Us showcases mass murder sequences, overwhelming darkness, and increased frequency of sunlight. The journey that Ellie takes you through will leave you mind blown. The series will follow a weekly release pattern, wherein the episodes will be released every Monday morning on Jio Hotstar.

Black Mirror Season 7

  • Release Date: 10th April 2025
  • OTT Platform: Netflix
  • Genre: Sci-Fi
  • Cast: Bryce Dallas Howard, Hayley Atwell, Jon Hamm, Jesse Plemons

America's most anticipated anthology series is back with its seventh season. Get ready to have your mind blown with this classic by Charlie Brooker. The episodes from the anthology will cover major real-life consequences from chatbots to cartoon political figures. This season, the cast will dig deeper into issues like webcam hackers and will cover some of the most bizarre events.

Other OTT Releases This Week

Title Streaming Platform Date
G20 Amazon Prime Video April 10, 2025
Moonrise Netflix April 10, 2025
North of North Netflix April 10, 2025
Meet the Khumalos Netflix April 11, 2025
Pets Amazon Prime Video April 11, 2025
Sweetheart Jio Hotstar April 11, 2025
The Stolen Girl Jio Hotstar April 16, 2025
Ransom Canyon Netflix April 17, 2025
The Not Very Grand Tour (Season 1) Amazon Prime Video April 18, 2025
Carlos Alcaraz: My Way Netflix April 23, 2025
Sonic – The Hedgehog 3 Amazon Prime Video April 24, 2025
You Season 5 Netflix April 25, 2025
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Entertainment, OTT, Netflix, Amazon Prime, JioHotstar, Webseries, Netflix Originals, Movies
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Dinosaurs Weren’t Doomed Before the Asteroid Hit, New Research Suggests
Redmi Turbo 4 Pro to Launch Later This Month With Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC

Related Stories

OTT Releases This Week (April 11 - April 14): Chhaava, The Last of US Season 2, Chorii 2, and More
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO Z10,Â iQOO Z10x Launched in India With Up to 7,300mAh Battery
  2. Poco F7 Ultra May Launch in India Soon Alongside Poco F7
  3. Samsung Galaxy M56 5G India Launch Date, Design and Key Features Confirmed
  4. OTT Releases This Week: Chhaava, The Last of US Season 2, Chorii 2, and More
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Specifications Leak; Might Arrive With One UI 8
  6. MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ With Slightly Improved CPU Performance Launched
  7. Oppo Find X8s, Find X8s+ With Dimensity 9400+ Chipset Launched
  8. Oppo Pad 4 Pro Launched With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, 12,140mAh Battery
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Pixel Watch 4 Leaked Renders Hint at Few Design Changes; Tipped to Offer Wireless Charging Support
  2. Adobe Previews Agentic AI Tools Across Acrobat, Photoshop and Premiere Pro
  3. Trump Reverses ‘DeFi Broker Rule’ Introduced Under Biden: All Details
  4. Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 7 to Skip Snapdragon Chipset in Favour of Exynos 2500: Report
  5. Apple Said to Have Airlifted 600 Tons of iPhones From India to 'Beat' Trump Tariffs
  6. Google Pixel Phones Receiving April 2025 Update With Bug Fixes, Latest Security Patch
  7. OpenAI Upgrades Memory in ChatGPT, Can Reference to Users’ Previous Chats
  8. Samsung Galaxy M56 5G India Launch Set for April 17; Design, Key Features Revealed
  9. Google XR Glasses Prototype With Real Time Translation, 'Memory' Features Showcased at TED 2025
  10. Google Reportedly Lays Off Hundreds of Employees in Android, Pixel Teams
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »