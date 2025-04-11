For those who are fond of binge-watching and have been awaiting some of the best releases, this week brings some of the most exciting releases. Whether you wish to delve into the history of Marathas or go spiritual with Hanuman, there is a lot OTT has on its platter. Your weekends will not be boring anymore. Here's a list of the top OTT releases to add to your watch list now. Take a look:

Top OTT Releases This Week

Chhaava

Release Date: 11th April 2025

11th April 2025 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix Genre: Historical Action, Drama

Historical Action, Drama Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna, Diana Penty, Divya Dutta, Ashutosh Rana, Ajay Devgan, Alok Nath, Vineet Kumar Singh

Chhaava is a historical action drama movie that revolves around the life of Sambhaji Maharaj, played by Vicky Kaushal. The movie is a soulful adaptation of the Marathi novel, Chhava. Post Shivaji Maharaj's death, as the battle begins between the Maratha and Mughals, his son Sambhaji fights the war against Aurangzeb (Portrayed by Akshaye Khanna). The movie magnificently captures intensity and struggles and keeps the audience entertained throughout.

Chhorii 2

Release Date: 11th April 2025

11th April 2025 OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime Genre: Horror

Horror Cast: Nushrratt Bharucha, Soha Ali Khan, Saurabh Goyal, Jitendra Kumar, Pallavi Patil, Gashmeer Mahajani

Chhorri 2 is back with its horror tale, where Nushrratt Bharucha marks her return as Sakshi. The plot of the movie is based on a haunted village, which Sakshi escaped 7 years ago to live happily with her daughter, Ishani. But fate has something else decided for her. Her daughter, Ishani suddenly vanishes that makes Sakshi hunt her with the help of a police inspector, played by Gashmeer Mahajani. Her destiny takes her back to the haunted village. Soha Ali Khan portrays a priestess that holds her ties with sinister rituals. The story sparks exceptional twists and turns when Sakshi discovers truths about Ishani.

Court: State vs A Nobody

Release Date: 11th April 2025

11th April 2025 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix Genre: Legal Thriller

Legal Thriller Cast: Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Rohini, Harsha Vardhana, Saikumar, Sivaji, Subhalekha Sudhakar

Written and Directed by Ram Jagadeesh, Court – State vs A Nobody – is a legal drama that resonates with the fight for justice. The plot is about an aspirant who wishes to win an individual case. Chandrashekar, a 19 year old boy, hails from a lower background who falls in love with a 17 Year-Old-Girl, Jabilli. She comes from a well to do family managed by her Uncle, Mangapathi. When he identifies the relationship between the two, Mangapathi files a false case against Chandrashekar, and gets him arrested under the POCSO act. The investigations and the fight for justice are exceptionally portrayed in the movie.

Pravinkoodu Shappu

Release Date: 11th April 2025

11th April 2025 OTT Platform: Sony Liv

Sony Liv Genre: Crime / Thriller

Crime / Thriller Cast: Basil Joseph, Chandini Shridharan, Soubin Shahir, Shivajith, Revathi, Niyas Beckar

Pravinkoodu Shappu is a thriller movie directed by Sreeraj Sreenivasan. The plot revolves around 11 people who stay inside the toddy shop playing cards and consuming alcohol. On a rainy night, as they stay within the shop, they find the shop owner, Komban Babu, hanging to death in the middle of the showroom. That's where SI Santosh finds himself stuck in the web of lies and mysterious suspicions.

The Legend of Hanuman Season 6

Release Date: 11th April 2025

11th April 2025 OTT Platform: Jio Hotstar

Jio Hotstar Genre: Mythological

Mythological Cast: Sharad Kelkar, Richard Joel, Pushkar Vijay, Rich Ting, Shakti Singh, Maaz Ali

This animated series is back with Season 6 for all the mythological lovers. This season, Hanuman embarks on the journey to find Sanjeevni Booti to save Lakshman, who is injured during the battle. The mysteries and story will take you deeper into devotion with the iconic sequences during the Ramayana.

The Last of Us Season 2

Release Date: 14th April 2025

14th April 2025 OTT Platform: Jio Hotstar

Jio Hotstar Genre: Drama

Drama Cast: Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsay, Nico Parker, Kaitlyn Dever, Anna Torv, Spencer Lord, Isabel Merced

For all the season 1 lovers, The Last of Us Season 2 is all set to return after 5 years. This American Post-Apocalyptic Drama Series has come up with a revenge mode for its season 2. The Last of Us showcases mass murder sequences, overwhelming darkness, and increased frequency of sunlight. The journey that Ellie takes you through will leave you mind blown. The series will follow a weekly release pattern, wherein the episodes will be released every Monday morning on Jio Hotstar.

Black Mirror Season 7

Release Date: 10th April 2025

10th April 2025 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix Genre: Sci-Fi

Sci-Fi Cast: Bryce Dallas Howard, Hayley Atwell, Jon Hamm, Jesse Plemons

America's most anticipated anthology series is back with its seventh season. Get ready to have your mind blown with this classic by Charlie Brooker. The episodes from the anthology will cover major real-life consequences from chatbots to cartoon political figures. This season, the cast will dig deeper into issues like webcam hackers and will cover some of the most bizarre events.

Other OTT Releases This Week